Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish Hired Security to Prevent Daughter Noah From Crashing Wedding to Dominic Purcell: Report
Miley Cyrus’ mom Tish feared her estranged daughter Noah would cause a scene at her wedding to Dominic Purcell — and hired security to ensure nothing ruined her big day, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the situation revealed Tish, 56, wanted to make sure Noah and her son Braison did not try to crash the August 2023 event.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tish and Noah have been on the outs for over a year. Sources said Noah, 24, had been dating Dominic, 54, for months before Tish decided to swoop in and “steal” him.
Tish and Dominic quickly fell for each other and have been married for nearly a year.
A source told Entertainment Tonight, “Tish was the one who did not invite Noah and Braison to her wedding, and blocked them on Instagram after she pursued Dominic... it was Tish who requested security at her wedding to keep Noah and Braison out."
A source claimed Miley only recently learned of Noah and Dominic’s previous relationship.
An insider told Us Weekly, “Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him.”
The source said Noah and Dominic were involved for 8 to 9 months but were "having issues." The bombshell report said Tish was fully aware of the relationship when she decided to pursue Dominic.
On a recent episode of Call Her Daddy, Tish explained how the conversation with Dominic started. She claimed he reached out to her via DM in 2016 but she didn’t see it. She said following her divorce from Billy Ray she saw the message and responded.
Noah did not attend Tish’s big day and instead posted a photo of her outside a Walmart with her brother. In the snap, Noah was seen wearing a t-shirt with her father Billy Ray’s face on the front.
“The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think],” a source told the outlet. “Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Miley and her father Billy Ray are going through their own issues.
The two have been estranged for months. Insiders claimed the rift was due to his new wife, 34-year-old singer Firerose.
At the recent Grammys, Miley failed to mention her father during her acceptance speech after winning Record of the Year.
“My mommy, my sister [Brandi], my love [boyfriend Maxx Morando], my main gays because look how good I look,” she said. "I don't think I forgot anyone. But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!"