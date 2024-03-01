Your tip
Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish 'Spiraling' as Estrangement From Noah Grows After Claims She 'Stole' Husband Dominic Purcell From Daughter

Source: MEGA

The mother and daughter are no longer speaking.

Mar. 1 2024, Published 10:25 a.m. ET

Miley Cyrus' mom Tish has been deeply affected by her estrangement from daughter Noah — and sources said she's currently "spiraling" over the situation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

For months, the Cyrus siblings have been feuding and each sticking by Tish or their dad Billy Ray following their divorce.

Source: MEGA

The family in happier times.

Recently, sources told Us Weekly that Tish and Noah have been "on the outs" due to claims Tish "stole" her husband Dominic Purcell from Noah.

A source close to the situation revealed that Noah, 24, had been dating Dominic, 54, before Tish, 56, started a romance with the Prison Break actor.

Source: INSTAGRAM

Tish and her new husband Dominic.

An insider told the outlet, “Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him.” The source said they were involved for 8 to 9 months but were "having issues."

The source claimed Tish was “aware” of Noah's relationship with Dominic but it didn't stop her.

The family drama was revealed after Tish spoke about Dominic on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

Miley's mom said the actor first sent her a friendly DM in 2016.

Tish Cyrus
Source: MEGA

Billy Ray and Miley are estranged at the moment.

Tish said she didn’t see the message because she was married to Billy Ray but responded after her divorce.

The two eventually started talking and eventually met up — which led to them getting hitched in August 2023. Noah did not attend the ceremony. On the big day, Noah posted a photo of her at a Walmart wearing a t-shirt with Billy Ray on the front.

“The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think],” the source said. “Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her."

Earlier this week, Tish was spotted looking glum after the allegations were revealed.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Miley and her dad Billy Ray have been estranged ever since he started dating 34-year-old singer Firerose.

Source: MEGA; INSTAGRAM

The drama started after Billy Ray started dating 34-year-old singer Firerose.

At the recent Grammys, Miley didn't mention her father during her acceptance speech after winning Record of the Year.

The singer said she wanted to thank, “My mommy, my sister [Brandi], my love [boyfriend Maxx Morando], my main gays because look how good I look."

"I don't think I forgot anyone. But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!" she ended without mentioning Billy Ray's name.

