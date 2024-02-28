Tish Cyrus Looks Annoyed in First Outing Since Being Accused of Stealing Dominic Purcell From Daughter Noah

Tish was allegedly "aware" of her daughter's rumored romance with Dominic Purcell before they started dating.

Mommie dearest Tish Cyrus put on a brave — but seemingly angry face — when she stepped out for the first time since being accused of stealing her husband out from under her daughter's nose. Tish, 56, appeared annoyed and unhappy while driving her white Toyota 4Runner in photos obtained by RadarOnline.com .

She did not look happy after the accusations emerged.

Billy Ray Cyrus ' ex-wife should have picked a different venue if she wanted to go incognito. Tish pulled her average Joe SUV up to the valet at celebrity hotspot SoHo house in West Hollywood on Wednesday, just hours after it was reported that her daughter, Noah Cyrus , was allegedly dating Dominic Purcell before Tish said, "I do."

Tish's husband was nowhere to be found during the outing.

Tish looked downcast, keeping the afternoon outing casual in denim pants, a black spring jacket, and a pair of ballet flats. She wore the look with oversized sunglasses and kept her blonde hair down and curly.

Noah and Miley Cyrus' mother failed to smile as she exchanged her keys for a ticket at the valet before walking into the member's only venue solo. Her husband of six months was nowhere in sight.