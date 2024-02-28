Tish Cyrus Looks Annoyed in First Outing Since Being Accused of Stealing Dominic Purcell From Daughter Noah
Mommie dearest Tish Cyrus put on a brave — but seemingly angry face — when she stepped out for the first time since being accused of stealing her husband out from under her daughter's nose. Tish, 56, appeared annoyed and unhappy while driving her white Toyota 4Runner in photos obtained by RadarOnline.com.
Billy Ray Cyrus' ex-wife should have picked a different venue if she wanted to go incognito. Tish pulled her average Joe SUV up to the valet at celebrity hotspot SoHo house in West Hollywood on Wednesday, just hours after it was reported that her daughter, Noah Cyrus, was allegedly dating Dominic Purcell before Tish said, "I do."
Tish looked downcast, keeping the afternoon outing casual in denim pants, a black spring jacket, and a pair of ballet flats. She wore the look with oversized sunglasses and kept her blonde hair down and curly.
Noah and Miley Cyrus' mother failed to smile as she exchanged her keys for a ticket at the valet before walking into the member's only venue solo. Her husband of six months was nowhere in sight.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Tish married the Prison Break actor in August 2023, and Noah was noticeably absent from the Malibu ceremony, where Miley served as maid of honor. Instead of being there to support her mother's new marriage, the Young & Sad singer, 24, was spotted at Walmart. Noah wore a t-shirt with Billy Ray's face, seemingly drawing a line in the sand on her parent's feud post-divorce; however, a sensational new report claimed there's more to the story.
At the time, fans believed that the Cyrus kids were split between mom and dad — but sources told Us Weekly that Noah was romantically involved with Purcell first.
“Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him,” a source spilled, adding that her mom was allegedly "aware” of the situation.
The insider also claimed that Noah wasn't invited to the wedding, alleging that Miley had armed guards outside of her home on the day as a precaution to prohibit Noah from attending if she tried.
"The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think],” the source shared. “Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her.”
RadarOnline.com has contacted Tish, Noah, and Dominic's reps for comment.