United Front: Tish Cyrus and Husband Dominic Purcell Reemerge as She 'Spirals' Over Feud With Daughter Noah
Tish Cyrus and her husband, Dominic Purcell, picked up some doughnuts to kick off the new week, putting on a united front while satisfying their sweet tooth amid rumors of a rift in her family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Monday, the couple stepped out to run errands in Burbank, CA, during which Dominic wrapped his arm around Tish, who was carrying a box of tasty pastries.
Tish kept comfortable in a gray sweatshirt paired with straight-leg jeans and light brown boots while her counterpart opted for a blue striped track jacket and black sweatpants worn with Uggs in new photos published by the Daily Mail.
The lovebirds made it clear they were still going strong despite the turmoil within her brood. As RadarOnline.com reported, news broke last week that her youngest daughter, Noah, had allegedly been "seeing" Purcell before Tish, 56, started "pursuing" him.
Tish and Purcell got hitched in August 2023 and Noah notably did not attend the ceremony.
"Tish is spiraling out of control and trying to figure out how to diffuse this," said an insider who claimed Tish has been interviewing a crisis management rep.
"Noah and Tish haven't spoken since the whole thing happened with Dominic," added the source to Us Weekly, noting the mother-daughter had even blocked each other on social media for a time.
"The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think]," spilled the tipster. "Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her."
It is claimed that Noah and Purcell were involved for "about 8 to 9 months" and that Tish was aware of their former romance, but it didn't stop her.
On a recent Call Her Daddy podcast episode, Tish admitted she had a longtime crush on the Prison Break star, joking that he was even her "hall pass" throughout her marriage.
According to Tish's timeline of events, Purcell sent her a friendly DM on Instagram in 2016, but she didn't even notice it.
She decided to send him a message in 2022, shortly after filing for divorce from ex Billy Ray and they hit it off.
"So, we go to lunch and make out for like three hours," Tish shared about her first date with Purcell, revealing they uttered, "I love you," the very next day.
"I am living my best life, and he is yummy," she gushed.
Tish and Noah, meanwhile, are not the only ones rumored to be on the outs. Miley and her dad, Billy Ray, have been estranged since he started dating his now-wife, 34-year-old singer Firerose.