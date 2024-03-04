'Dom Was my Dom': Dominic Purcell's Spicy Private Life With Ex-Girlfriend AnnaLynne McCord Before Marrying Tish Cyrus Exposed

Before being entangled in an alleged love triangle with two of the Cyrus women, Dominic Purcell was devoted to a spicy BDSM relationship with former 90210 star AnnaLynne McCord, which spanned for the better part of 10 years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Purcell, 54, is said to have hooked up with Noah Cyrus, 24, before wedding her mother, Tish Cyrus, 56, last August, and before married life, the Prison Break actor was known for being a stallion between the sheets.