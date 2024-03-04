'Dom Was my Dom': Dominic Purcell's Spicy Private Life With Ex-Girlfriend AnnaLynne McCord Before Marrying Tish Cyrus Exposed
Before being entangled in an alleged love triangle with two of the Cyrus women, Dominic Purcell was devoted to a spicy BDSM relationship with former 90210 star AnnaLynne McCord, which spanned for the better part of 10 years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Purcell, 54, is said to have hooked up with Noah Cyrus, 24, before wedding her mother, Tish Cyrus, 56, last August, and before married life, the Prison Break actor was known for being a stallion between the sheets.
McCord is 36 and 17 years Purcell's junior. The actress dated Tish's now husband from 2011 to early 2020, and was never shy about their "explosive" sex life.
She described Noah and Miley Cyrus' new stepdad as a "big, strong, angry Aussie" in a 2021 interview per Daily Mail.
After admitting to several troubling relationships, McCord said Purcell "changed everything" for her.
"Dom created space for me, but he called me the f--- out. He did not take bull----. And that's why I trusted him," she told Giddy, adding that he encouraged her to explore BDSM and bondage.
"I literally went into bondage, BDSM, because I couldn't feel anything. And Dom and I had this relationship that was very — Dom was my dom," she shared.
"I trusted no masculine energies, I trusted no men, because I figured, I'm gonna push every f------ button that you have, and if you cave, I can't trust you," McCord continued. "And there was a sexual aspect that was underlying and pushing us, and we had explosive sex."
McCord went on to call Purcell her "forever person." After an off-again, on-again relationship, the pair ended things for good in 2020. His other exes include Australian model-turned-fashion designer Jodhi Meares, 52, Baywatch babe Brooke Burns, 44, and his ex-wife, Australian film producer, Rebecca Williamson, with whom she shares four adult kids: sons Joseph, 24, and Augustus, and daughters Audrey, 23, and Lily-Rose, 20.
The pair divorced in 2008 after 10 years of marriage and long before his drama with the Cyrus family.
RadarOnline.com told you — Tish was accused of "stealing" Purcell from under her daughter Noah's nose and marrying him in August 2023 despite "knowing" the two had an alleged previous fling.
"Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends with benefits way, off and on. They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up," a source told Us Weekly last week, claiming that "Tish knew he had been seeing Noah."
As for Miley, she allegedly had "no idea" about Purcell and Noah's alleged hookup, with insiders sharing she was kept in the dark.
RadarOnline.com has contacted Tish, Noah, and Purcell's teams for comment several times but did not hear back.