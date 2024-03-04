Kept in the Dark: Miley Cyrus 'Had no Idea' About Sister Noah's Alleged Former Fling With Mom Tish's Husband
The rumors about Tish Cyrus "stealing" her husband, Dominic Purcell, from her daughter, Noah, came in like a wrecking ball for Miley Cyrus, who allegedly knew nothing about her new stepdad's alleged romance with her younger sister, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, Tish made headlines last week after being accused of swooping in on Purcell — whom she married last summer — after Noah's alleged fling with the Prison Break actor.
"Miley had no idea about the drama with Dominic. No idea at all," an insider spilled to People, adding that the singer, 31, "confronted her mom about it."
Miley reportedly believes "it’s a strange situation," but "she loves her mom and wants her to be happy."
While the Grammy winner was reportedly left in the dark about Noah's alleged past with Purcell, sources spilled that Tish knew about the fling — and pursued him anyway.
RadarOnline.com has contacted Noah, Tish, and Purcell's reps for comment.
As for Noah, she "was offended" when her mom started dating the television star, with an insider claiming the 24-year-old singer had hooked up with him before he began dating Tish.
"Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends with benefits way, off and on. They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up," the source said, claiming that "Tish knew he had been seeing Noah."
"Tish never gave Noah the chance to talk about all of this before they got married," the insider added.
Tish's family dynamic has been strained since she filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus in 2022 after 30 years of marriage.
Noah wasn't at Tish and Purcell's August 2023 wedding, either, with insiders claiming she wasn't invited. Noah, instead, was spotted at Walmart on her mom's big day, wearing a shirt with Billy Ray's face on the front.
“The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think],” a source told Us Weekly after the outlet broke the scandal. “Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her."
The family has been quiet about the situation. In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com last week, Tish looked upset when she stepped out for the first time since the allegations broke. The mom of five did not seem pleased when the paparazzi caught up to her at Soho House in West Hollywood on Friday.
Tish remained tight-lipped on the matter, but neither her husband nor children tagged along for the outing.