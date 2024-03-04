Kept in the Dark: Miley Cyrus 'Had no Idea' About Sister Noah's Alleged Former Fling With Mom Tish's Husband

The rumors about Tish Cyrus "stealing" her husband, Dominic Purcell, from her daughter, Noah, came in like a wrecking ball for Miley Cyrus, who allegedly knew nothing about her new stepdad's alleged romance with her younger sister, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, Tish made headlines last week after being accused of swooping in on Purcell — whom she married last summer — after Noah's alleged fling with the Prison Break actor.