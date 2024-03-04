Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Miley Cyrus

Kept in the Dark: Miley Cyrus 'Had no Idea' About Sister Noah's Alleged Former Fling With Mom Tish's Husband

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA; @tishcyruspurcell/Instagram

Noah reportedly had a fling with her now stepdad before he began dating her mom.

By:

Mar. 4 2024, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

The rumors about Tish Cyrus "stealing" her husband, Dominic Purcell, from her daughter, Noah, came in like a wrecking ball for Miley Cyrus, who allegedly knew nothing about her new stepdad's alleged romance with her younger sister, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, Tish made headlines last week after being accused of swooping in on Purcell — whom she married last summer — after Noah's alleged fling with the Prison Break actor.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The pair married in August 2023.

"Miley had no idea about the drama with Dominic. No idea at all," an insider spilled to People, adding that the singer, 31, "confronted her mom about it."

Miley reportedly believes "it’s a strange situation," but "she loves her mom and wants her to be happy."

Article continues below advertisement
noah cyrus mom tish
Source: MEGA

Noah Cyrus was reportedly "offended" when Tish started seeing Dominic.

While the Grammy winner was reportedly left in the dark about Noah's alleged past with Purcell, sources spilled that Tish knew about the fling — and pursued him anyway.

RadarOnline.com has contacted Noah, Tish, and Purcell's reps for comment.

Article continues below advertisement

As for Noah, she "was offended" when her mom started dating the television star, with an insider claiming the 24-year-old singer had hooked up with him before he began dating Tish.

"Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends with benefits way, off and on. They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up," the source said, claiming that "Tish knew he had been seeing Noah."

MORE ON:
Miley Cyrus
miley cyrus got her mom hooked on pot after near fatal bus fire
Source: MEGA

Miley allegedly had "no idea" about the drama surrounding Dominic.

Article continues below advertisement

"Tish never gave Noah the chance to talk about all of this before they got married," the insider added.

Tish's family dynamic has been strained since she filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus in 2022 after 30 years of marriage.

Noah wasn't at Tish and Purcell's August 2023 wedding, either, with insiders claiming she wasn't invited. Noah, instead, was spotted at Walmart on her mom's big day, wearing a shirt with Billy Ray's face on the front.

“The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think],” a source told Us Weekly after the outlet broke the scandal. “Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
noah cyrus
Source: @brightmindedxx/X

Noah Cyrus and her brother did not attend Tish's wedding to Dominic.

The family has been quiet about the situation. In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com last week, Tish looked upset when she stepped out for the first time since the allegations broke. The mom of five did not seem pleased when the paparazzi caught up to her at Soho House in West Hollywood on Friday.

Tish remained tight-lipped on the matter, but neither her husband nor children tagged along for the outing.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.