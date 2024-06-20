'Hunger Games' Star Donald Sutherland Dead at 88: Son Kiefer Pays Tribute to Beloved Actor Who 'Loved What he Did'
Renowned actor Donald Sutherland has died at age 88, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Hunger Games star's son, Kiefer Sutherland, announced his father's death on Thursday.
Kiefer paid tribute to his father in an emotional X post.
"With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away," Kiefer wrote. "I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived."
Donald is said to have passed away following a "long illness" at his home in Miami, Florida, according to The Creative Artists Agency per NBC News. The actor's agency did not specify the illness.
Donald's acting career spanned decades and genres, including the massively successful Hunger Games franchise, as well as cult classics like Animal House and The Dirty Dozen.
- Net Closing In: District Attorney Insists Progress Is Being Made in Search for ‘General Hospital’ Star Johnny Wactor’s Killer
- Jerry West Dead at 86: NBA Icon and Hall of Famer Passed Away Peacefully at His Home
- Tom Bower Dead at 86: 'The Waltons' and 'Die Hard 2' Actor Passes Away in His Sleep at LA Home
This is a developing story.