Elon's Chilling Confession: Tesla CEO Admits 'Two Homicidal Maniacs' Tried to Kill Him in Past Seven Months Source: MEGA Elon Musk said he's going to start working out to avoid being 'assassinated.' By: Haley Gunn Jun. 20 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

At the annual Tesla shareholder meeting, co-founder and CEO Elon Musk claimed "two homicidal maniacs" tried to kill him, RadarOnline.com has learned. The tech mogul then compared himself to the late Beatles legend John Lennon, who was fatally shot by a crazed fan.

Source: MEGA Musk compared himself to John Lennon during the Tesla annual shareholders meeting.

Musk shared the bizarre claim during a Q&A portion of the annual meeting, which took place last week. An investor asked Musk, "In the context of being a shareholder, unlocking these values of optimists, we need you, and just, with all the global uncertainty, you’re so high-profile that I just want to make sure you’re doing everything to take care of yourself." Musk quipped back that he might start working out to avoid being "assassinated" before suggesting he was at risk of being killed by a "maniac" fan like the slain rockstar.

Elon Musk talks about how homicidal maniacs tried to murder him twice in the past year. pic.twitter.com/ldrMVk2Q5d — Jack (@JackFought_1) June 20, 2024 Source: @JackFought_1/X Musk revealed Tesla had two incidents involving 'homicidal maniacs' within 'roughly the last seven months.'

"I mean, it is getting a little crazy these days," the Tesla CEO said. "The probability that a homicidal maniac will try to kill you is proportionate to how many homicidal maniacs hear your name." "They hear my name a lot, so I’m like, ‘OK, I’m on the list,’ you know," Musk joked.

Source: MEGA Musk said his high profile status has put him 'on the list' as a target for 'homicidal maniacs.'

Musk noted that his fears weren't irrational, due to the car company having multiple incidents with "homicidal maniacs" over "roughly the last seven months." "We actually did have two homicidal maniacs in the last roughly seven months come to aspirationally try to kill me, and a bunch of other people — so it’s not just me," the tech mogul explained. "And then there wasn’t like an actual issue that they articulated, they were just in the homicidal maniac career, so I do need to be kind of careful."

Source: MEGA Musk said he'll 'endeavor to stay alive.'

The Tesla CEO admitted that the alleged close calls impacted him and caused him to "be a bit more standoffish" and distance himself from fans so as not to wind up like the late Beatles legend. Musk noted that despite Lennon advocating for peace, his life was tragically cut short by an unstable fan. Lennon was fatally shot outside of the Dakota Apartments in New York City in 1980 by obsessed fan Mark David Chapman, who he had signed an autograph for moments before being killed. "I will endeavor to stay alive," Musk added.