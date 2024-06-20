North West's 'Lion King' Performance Was a One-Off, Hoping for Another Acting Opportunity 'Soon'
While North West couldn't wait to be King, she has no other performances lined up after playing Simba in Disney's live concert celebrating The Lion King's 30th anniversary. A source close to the situation told RadarOnline.com that while Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's oldest child loved being in the spotlight, the 11-year-old isn't rushing to return to the stage.
"That was a one-time performance for right now," the insider shared, but don't count her out yet. Our source teased that "hopefully" there will be more opportunities for North "soon," adding Kimye's firstborn "loved it."
As this outlet reported, everyone's bestie Miss Miss Westie jumped on the stage to play Young Simba in Disney's The Lion King 30th Anniversary – A Live-to-Film Concert Event in May.
North is no stranger to attention, but this time was different. She performed at the famous Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA, in honor of the original animated film's monumental celebration. North sang I Just Can't Wait to Be King while wearing a unique yellow furry hoodie, matching shorts, and boots as her divorced parents and some of her famous family cheered on.
North's performance was met with mixed reviews. Many claimed her "nepo baby" status was why she got the role — but this wasn't her first high-profile gig.
Kim and Kanye's daughter was featured on her daddy's Talking/Over Again track on his collaborative album Vultures 1 with Ty Dolla $ign. North performed the catchy tune live with her famous father in Miami and Paris. She also recently announced her first album, Elementary School Dropout, which is a nod to Kanye's 2004 debut album, The College Dropout.
If you missed North's Lion King performance, there's still time to catch it. The show ran for two days, May 24 to May 25, and will air as a special on Disney+. North starred alongside an all-star cast, including Jennifer Hudson, Billy Eichner, Nathan Lane, Jeremy Irons, Ernie Sabella, Jason Weaver, Bradley Gibson, and more. It's worth noting that North was touted as the top biller in Disney's press release.