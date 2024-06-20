Brad Pitt's five-year marriage to Jennifer Aniston ended when he fell for second wife Angelina Jolie on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004 — and the courts are still hashing out the details of his and Angie’s messy 2016 split.

But despite this subpar track record, RadarOnline.com has learned the Bullet Train actor, 60, is looking to give matrimony another shot with girlfriend of nearly two years, Ines de Ramon.

“Rumors are swirling Brad is planning to pop the question this summer; it could happen anytime,” an insider told Life & Style of the couple, “Truthfully, Brad has been ready to propose for a while. He’s so happy with Ines.”