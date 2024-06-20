Brad’s New Lover ‘Heartbroken’ Over Broken Relationship With Kids: Ines de Ramon ‘Committed’ to Helping Him Repair Fractured Wounds
Brad Pitt's five-year marriage to Jennifer Aniston ended when he fell for second wife Angelina Jolie on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004 — and the courts are still hashing out the details of his and Angie’s messy 2016 split.
But despite this subpar track record, RadarOnline.com has learned the Bullet Train actor, 60, is looking to give matrimony another shot with girlfriend of nearly two years, Ines de Ramon.
“Rumors are swirling Brad is planning to pop the question this summer; it could happen anytime,” an insider told Life & Style of the couple, “Truthfully, Brad has been ready to propose for a while. He’s so happy with Ines.”
“Brad will likely propose at the beach, something intimate and simple,” shared the source, noting the couple was spotted strolling on the sand in Santa Barbara, Calif., this May. “That’s their style.”
After the drama he went through with Angie, 49, Brad loves the calm he has with jewelry executive Ines, 34, who divorced Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, 41, in 2022. Brad and Ines were romantically linked soon afterward.
“Ines fits so seamlessly into Brad’s life while having a full life of her own,” said the insider, “It’s really been easy since the beginning, which has been just what Brad needed.”
“Brad met her at the perfect moment, having had time to grow after his divorce,” noted the tipster. “Once Ines moved in with him last year, he knew he could have a future with her.”
That future isn’t limited to the two of them. A second source spilled, “Brad and Ines have been discussing having a baby a lot lately. He’s super excited about it.”
Ines is also committed to helping Brad repair his strained relationship with his six children with the Maleficent actress. Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15, largely sided with their mom after the breakup and have had limited contact with Brad in the past few years. Shiloh even filed to legally drop “Pitt” from her last name in May.
“They no longer want to spend time with Brad,” said the source, “Ines sees the pain it’s causing and is heartbroken for him. She has been his rock.”
The duo hopes his kids come around, but they’re eager to start their next chapter, said the insider: “Brad’s been to hell and back in his divorce and now feels like he’s gotten a second chance at life and love.”