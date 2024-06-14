Home > Celebrity > Brad Pitt Snubbed: Brad Pitt's Children Will Spend Father's Day With Mom Angelina Jolie After Daughter Shiloh's Decision to Remove 'Pitt' From Her Surname Source: mega Brad Pitt will be spending Father's Day alone. By: Aaron Johnson Jun. 14 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Brad Pitt's children are expected to spend Father's Day with their mom, Angelina Jolie, RadarOnline.com has learned. The shocking development comes after 18-year-old daughter Shiloh legally dropped her dad's last name on her birthday in May, following in her 19-year-old sister Zahara's footsteps, who announced herself at a sorority ceremony as Zahara Jolie.

Source: MEGA Brad and Angelina's six children will spend Father's Day with their mom.

Despite sharing six children, including Shiloh, with Angelina, Brad will reportedly be spending Father's Day all alone. According to sources close to the situation, Shiloh, Zahara and their siblings — Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — will instead celebrate the holiday with their mother.

Source: MEGA Shiloh recently dropped her father's last name on her 18th birthday.

An insider explained the children's decision to spend the day with their mom rather than their father was made because they allegedly feel it was Angelina, not Brad, who actually raised them, according to In Touch. The move marks a significant shift in the ongoing family feud — and further shows the children's fierce loyalty to the Maleficent star.

Source: MEGA Sources claim the children feel it was Angelina, not Brad, who raised them.

While one source claimed the children view Angelina as their sole caregiver, another pushed back, "The judge granted Brad and Angelina 50/50 on custody. The other side has a history of trying to revise history." "It is standard practice and strongly recommended by child therapists that minor children should not personally testify in a custodial hearing. All of the children's voices and perspectives were included based on lengthy discussions with evaluators and therapists in order to create the most comfortable environment for them to speak freely."

Source: MEGA Brad has had a strained relationship with his children since his 2016 split from their mom.

Since Brad and Angelina's 2016 split, their six children have had a strained relationship with their father. As RadarOnline.com reported, a scathing Instagram post from Pax branded Brad a "world class a------" and claimed he made his siblings "tremble in fear." Ironically, Pax's damning post was made on Father's Day in 2020.

"Happy Father's Day to "a world class a------!!," Pax wrote over the photo. "You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person." "You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence. You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you're incapable of doing so." "You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, Happy Father's Day, you f------ awful human being!!!"

Despite family drama, insiders close to Pitt said he is determined to turn the page and reconcile with his kids. "After years of legal battles, Brad still isn't ready to give up on his children," a source told Us Weekly. "But knowing his children are dropping his last name is upsetting."