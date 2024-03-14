All Shook Up: Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-Husband Demands Her Daughter Riley Cough Up Six Figure Sum Over Bills For Elvis' Granddaughters

Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood asked a court to order her daughter Riley Keough to pay him $153k to cover his legal bills related to Elvis' granddaughters. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Lockwood, who was married to Presley from 2006 to 2021, was named Guardian Ad Litem for the two daughters he had with Elvis’ only child after her death in January 2023. He was also awarded primary custody of the girls.

Source: MEGA Keough is in charge of her mother's estate.

Lockwood and Presley had twins — Harper and Finley. Presley’s only child was her oldest daughter Keough who was named administrator of her late mom’s estate, The Promenade Trust.

Source: MEGA Lockwood and his ex did not get along in her final years.

In his petition, Lockwood said, “After Lisa Marie’s death, the Promenade Trust was the subject of litigation, primarily focused on who should be the trustee. To protect and represent their interests in this litigation, Finley and Harper sought and secured the court appointment of their father, Michael Lockwood, to serve as their Guardian Ad Litem." He added, "Through the significant efforts and contributions of the parties, including Mr. Lockwood and his counsel, all disputes surrounding Lisa Marie’s estate were amicably and efficiently resolved, and that settlement was approved by this Court on August 4, 2023.”

Source: MEGA Keough has yet to respond.

Lockwood said, “while further issues relating to the Promenade Trust endure that necessitate Mr. Lockwood’s continued service as Guardian Ad Litem, in light of the termination of the litigation over control of the Promenade Trust and Lisa Marie’s estate.” In his petition, he claimed played a key role in the settlement reached.

His lawyer wrote, “from the outset, Michael and his counsel played a central role in helping keep the parties focused on resolving those issues with minimal court intervention. Importantly, Michael was able to achieve his goal of ensuring the court issues were all resolved effectively and cost-efficiently so Finley and Harper would have the financial resources their mother intended.” He asked the court to approve his fees and costs incurred by the law firm RMO LLP “in its representation” of him in the estate case.

Source: MEGA Presley died in January 2023.

Lockwood demanded he be paid the full $153k. Lockwood and Presley had a bitter split and Presley fought hard to avoid paying him a dime in support. In her final years, the two were in and out of court as Lockwood was demanding answers about her financial situation. Months before her death, the court ordered Presley to pay Lockwood monthly child support.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Keough recently settled a massive creditor’s claim filed against the estate. The estate remains open and Keough has other debts to handle.