Tom Cruise's Daughter Suri Reportedly Ditches Her Dad's Last Name After Years of Alleged Estrangement

As part of their divorcement settlement, Tom agreed to pay Holmes $400,000 a year in child support until Suri turns 18 plus "medical, dental, insurance, education, college, and other extracurricular costs."

Shortly after Suri's 18th birthday, a source told Heat, "Tom is feeling guilty about missing so much of her life, but insists that he hasn’t completely shut Suri out of his life, and does get updates from time to time." They added that "made that deal to allow her and her mother to live their own lives because that was what Katie wanted."

But now that Suri is "officially an adult," the Hollywood star reportedly "feels she’s old enough to make her own choices, and he wants to reach out and build a better relationship with her."