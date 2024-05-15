Tom Cruise's Daughter Suri Reportedly Ditches Her Dad's Last Name After Years of Alleged Estrangement
Suri Cruise, the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, has reportedly ditched her last name after years of alleged estrangement from her famous dad, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hello! reports that Suri, who celebrated her 18th birthday last month on April 18, is now going by Suri Noelle, taking her mom's middle name as her last name.
Suri's new moniker was revealed by the playbill of a New York theater production of the Go-Go's jukebox musical Head Over Hills that she appeared in.
As far as we know, the name change isn't official, and it's unclear if she's going by Suri Noelle in her personal life or if it's just a stage name for her acting career.
Suri previously starred as Morticia Addams in her high school's production of The Addams Family: A New Musical, according to Page Six, and she sang in her mom's movies Alone Together and Rare Objects.
"I always want the highest level of talent," Holmes has said. "So I asked her! She’s very, very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing."
Raised by Holmes, Suri has grown up away from the spotlight — as well as her dad, and the Church of Scientology — in New York City. An industry source told Page Six last month that the Mission: Impossible star has no relationship with his daughter and has not seen Suri since 2012.
Suri and Tom were last seen in public together during a trip to Disney World in Florida in July 2012. Holmes filed for divorce while Tom was filming Oblivion in Iceland in June 2012.
As part of their divorcement settlement, Tom agreed to pay Holmes $400,000 a year in child support until Suri turns 18 plus "medical, dental, insurance, education, college, and other extracurricular costs."
Shortly after Suri's 18th birthday, a source told Heat, "Tom is feeling guilty about missing so much of her life, but insists that he hasn’t completely shut Suri out of his life, and does get updates from time to time." They added that "made that deal to allow her and her mother to live their own lives because that was what Katie wanted."
But now that Suri is "officially an adult," the Hollywood star reportedly "feels she’s old enough to make her own choices, and he wants to reach out and build a better relationship with her."