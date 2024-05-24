SPOTTED: Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' Daughter Suri Looks All Grown Up During Rare Sighting After Celebrating Milestone 18th Birthday
Suri Cruise, the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, was spotted out and about in the Big Apple with a guitar in tow, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 18-year-old, who is set to graduate from high school in the next few weeks, was in good spirits while chatting with a friend.
Suri opted for a casual getup, wearing a strapless top, shorts, and trendy brown leather boots as she carried her cell phone.
An insider told Daily Mail, which published the new photos, that Suri has big ambitions.
"Suri is applying to schools all over the place. [Katie] really does want her to stay in New York so they can be close to each other," said the tipster.
Tom, meanwhile, has reportedly been estranged from his youngest child since 2013, one year after he and Katie called it quits. Sources close to the teen said she is now going by Suri Noelle, taking her mom's middle name as her last name.
The Mission Impossible star is also the father of kids Isabella and Connor, whom he and ex-wife Nicole Kidman adopted prior to their split.
Tom was recently seen with both Bella and Connor for the first time in nearly 15 years in a picture posted to former NFL player Derrick Brooks' Instagram on December 27.
"Wow, look who stopped by my office before our @tblightning game tonight! @tomcruise," the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker captioned a group shot including the famed trio. "I was a little star struck but played it cool and he said he was too!"
The box office sensation and his son Connor previously made a rare public appearance together at a 2021 Los Angeles Dodgers game.
As we previously reported, Suri's 18th birthday on April 18 marked the end of her father's reported $400,000 a year child support payments to Katie as part of their divorce agreement.
Jonathan W. Wolfe, Esq., Holmes' attorney, told RadarOnline.com that recent reports claiming she was desperate for money after the child support payments dried up are inaccurate.
"The story is riddled with falsehoods," Wolfe told this outlet in March of this year. "One would hope there would be more newsworthy items to cover, and publications would avoid reporting as 'facts' claims from anonymous sources peddling such obvious misrepresentations."
The Dawson's Creek star has continued to make a living as an actress with starring roles in Brahms: The Boy II, The Secret: Dare to Dream, Alone Together in 2022, and Rare Objects in 2023.