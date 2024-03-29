Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise Split From Elsina Khayrova Over Team's Concerns About Her Ex-Husband: Source

tom cruise split from elsina reason behind breakup pp
Source: News Licensing / MEGA; @elsina_k/Instagram

Tom Cruise's team had concerns about his romance with Elsina Khayrova, according to a new report.

By:

Mar. 29 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Tom Cruise's inner circle was concerned over the private star's budding romance with socialite girlfriend Elsina Khayrova, according to a sensational report which revealed why he ultimately called it quits.

Insiders said that he wanted to avoid any drama in the press after Kharyova's ex, Dmitry Tsvetkov, warned Cruise to "keep his eyes and wallet wide open" in a recent interview, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement
tom cruise split from elsina reason behind breakup
Source: MEGA

Insiders said that he wanted to avoid any drama in the press after Kharyova's ex, Dmitry Tsvetkov, warned Cruise to "keep his eyes and wallet wide open."

"Irrespective of whoever she's with, Tom Cruise or anybody else, they should be aware that she likes the finer things in life and has expensive and luxurious taste," the Russian oligarch told the Daily Mail in Dec. 2023, claiming he shelled out nearly $11 million on clothes and more than $ 2 million on handbags during their rocky 11-year marriage.

Tsetkov said he was "happy" for her nonetheless, noting she is financially independent, beautiful, and "loves life."

He also sang Cruise's praises, and revealed that he had been in talks with a Hollywood producer interested in making a film about his life and he insisted that he only wanted Cruise to play him if the project did come into fruition.

Article continues below advertisement
tom cruise split from elsina reason behind breakup
Source: @elsina_k/Instagram

Tsetkov said he was "happy" for her nonetheless, noting she is financially independent, beautiful, and "loves life."

Article continues below advertisement

Tsetkov was reportedly on the Kremlin's most wanted list in 2020.

Cruise, meanwhile, has been busy filming the eighth Mission Impossible movie and sources close to the box office sensation hinted that unwanted publicity may have led to his breakup from Khayrova.

MORE ON:
Tom Cruise
Article continues below advertisement
tom cruise split from elsina reason behind breakup
Source: @elsina_k/Instagram

Cruise, meanwhile, has been busy filming the eighth 'Mission Impossible' movie and sources close to the box office sensation hinted that unwanted publicity may have led to his breakup from Khayrova.

Article continues below advertisement

"He's filming and can't be shooting and have her husband saying stuff every time he is mentioned in the press," a source told Page Six. "They just didn't want to deal with the ex husband coming up with something nasty to say every few weeks."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Cruise for comment.

According to reports, Cruise and Khayrova went their separate ways in late February with a tipster telling The Sun, "There are no hard feelings between them and, for Tom, their relationship simply ran its course."

Article continues below advertisement
tom cruise split from elsina reason behind breakup
Source: MEGA

RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Cruise for comment.

Article continues below advertisement

The pair were seen canoodling at a party in London's Mayfair and made their public debut in Dec. 2023 but it was claimed they had started dating quietly in the months before.

RadarOnline.com exclusively learned last year that he was determined to meet "someone special" and "emphatically believes the right girl is out there."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

"Tom's passionate and can't help jumping into things with both feet, it's who he is," spilled the source. "It's what made him successful in business."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.