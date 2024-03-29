Tom Cruise Split From Elsina Khayrova Over Team's Concerns About Her Ex-Husband: Source
Tom Cruise's inner circle was concerned over the private star's budding romance with socialite girlfriend Elsina Khayrova, according to a sensational report which revealed why he ultimately called it quits.
Insiders said that he wanted to avoid any drama in the press after Kharyova's ex, Dmitry Tsvetkov, warned Cruise to "keep his eyes and wallet wide open" in a recent interview, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Irrespective of whoever she's with, Tom Cruise or anybody else, they should be aware that she likes the finer things in life and has expensive and luxurious taste," the Russian oligarch told the Daily Mail in Dec. 2023, claiming he shelled out nearly $11 million on clothes and more than $ 2 million on handbags during their rocky 11-year marriage.
Tsetkov said he was "happy" for her nonetheless, noting she is financially independent, beautiful, and "loves life."
He also sang Cruise's praises, and revealed that he had been in talks with a Hollywood producer interested in making a film about his life and he insisted that he only wanted Cruise to play him if the project did come into fruition.
Tsetkov was reportedly on the Kremlin's most wanted list in 2020.
Cruise, meanwhile, has been busy filming the eighth Mission Impossible movie and sources close to the box office sensation hinted that unwanted publicity may have led to his breakup from Khayrova.
"He's filming and can't be shooting and have her husband saying stuff every time he is mentioned in the press," a source told Page Six. "They just didn't want to deal with the ex husband coming up with something nasty to say every few weeks."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Cruise for comment.
According to reports, Cruise and Khayrova went their separate ways in late February with a tipster telling The Sun, "There are no hard feelings between them and, for Tom, their relationship simply ran its course."
The pair were seen canoodling at a party in London's Mayfair and made their public debut in Dec. 2023 but it was claimed they had started dating quietly in the months before.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned last year that he was determined to meet "someone special" and "emphatically believes the right girl is out there."
"Tom's passionate and can't help jumping into things with both feet, it's who he is," spilled the source. "It's what made him successful in business."