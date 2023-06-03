Your tip
Tom Cruise on the Prowl: 'Top Gun' Heartthrob Determined to Meet 'Someone Special' After String of Fizzled Romances

Jun. 3 2023

Tom Cruise has been a bonafide movie star for years, but that doesn't mean the Top Gun actor is always lucky in love.

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the box office sensation is back "on the prowl" and determined to meet "someone special" after a string of fizzled romances.

Cruise has been married three times, first to actress Mimi Rogers then to Nicole Kidman before last tying the knot with Katie Holmes. Their divorce was finalized in 2012.

Newly single Shakira caught his eye at the Formula 1 Grand Prix, but it was claimed the famed Colombian hitmaker didn't return his advances and isn't looking for a serious relationship after her split from longtime love Gerard Piqué.

"Tom is an all-or-nothing character, he goes from zero to 100," spilled one insider, claiming he's a romantic at heart. "His friends have gently advised that he'd do well to dial it back."

Prior to the Hips Don't Lie songstress, Cruise was linked to his M:1 costar Hayley Atwell, but she shut down dating rumors.

"Tom has a ton of respect for Hayley and vice versa," someone in Cruise's inner circle shared. As for their relationship, it was "more of a professional rapport."

Atwell echoed similar remarks while speaking out about the subject.

"What I feel is the truly extraordinary power of platonic love, which seems to be sometimes under-represented," the action starlet explained about their close bond.

Although finding Mrs. Right has been an ongoing journey for the Eyes Wide Shut star, "Tom's passionate and can't help jumping into things with both feet, it's who he is," spilled the source. "It's what made him successful in business."

Plus, Cruise hasn't lost hope because "he emphatically believes the right girl is out there." RadarOnline.com has reached out to representatives for comment.

"There's no getting around that Tom's had some rotten luck lately," added the insider. "But he's totally on the market to date again."

