'She Broke His Heart': Tom Cruise's Rushed 'Proposal' Scared Off Russian Socialite Elsina Khayrova: Report
Details of Tom Cruise's split from Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova have been revealed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Mission: Impossible star went public with his relationship with Khayrova at a party in London's Grosvenor Square in early December — but after a few short months of dating, the couple called it quits after Cruise allegedly asked her to marry him.
After three divorces, Cruise allegedly thought he'd found The One in Khayrova. According to a sensational report, sources claimed Cruise "fell for her hard" and the "romance was going along smoothly."
"They knew everything about each other," an insider dished to Star magazine. "She knew all about his past — and he was fascinated with learning everything he could about her."
"Tom was in love with Elsina and when he's in love he moves fast," the source said. "Then he did what he always does when he finds a woman he loves, he asked her to marry him."
The alleged proposal — and the actor's intensity — reportedly sent the socialite spiraling.
"She started questioning why Tom was in such a rush to tie the knot," the source said. "It was all moving too fast. She got scared off."
Khayrova was said to be shocked and overwhelmed but ultimately accepted Cruise's proposal. Days later, she started having second thoughts when the actor began feverishly planning their alleged nuptials.
"He was obsessed with getting all the details exactly right, like Elsina's favorite flowers and colors, her favorite foods — even her wedding dress and the honeymoon," a tipster revealed.
Of course, sources said the devout Scientologist wanted a double-ring wedding per the church's traditions, likely including the A-R-C triangle, which represents "Affinity, Reality and Communication — the component parts of Understanding."
"Tom was handling every aspect of it and it started freaking Elsina out," the source explained.
When Elsina decided to call off the engagement and end the relationship, the insider claimed, "She sat Tom down and told him she couldn't go through with it."
"She explained that she had gotten caught up in the moment, but needed a break," the source continued. "He was shocked that she changed her mind. She broke his heart."
Now, a desperate Tom is allegedly determined to get her back.
"He's been sending her flowers and jewelry, but Elsina says she needs time apart to think," the tipster said, adding that the divorced mother-of-two is unlikely to change her mind. "It seems like for her, it's over."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Cruise's reps for comment.