It's Over: Tom Cruise Splits With Russian Socialite Girlfriend Days After Meeting Her Kids
Just days after Tom Cruise met Elsina Khayrova's children, the action star and the Russian socialite's relationship is over, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Cruise, 61, met Khayrova, 36, at one of his infamous high tea parties at his London flat last year. The pair were romantically linked in December 2023.
The Mission: Impossible star's friends revealed the 61-year-old ended things with Khayrova but wants to remain friends with her because they live in the same apartment block in London, according to the Sun.
"To end things on a bad note would’ve been awkward if they bumped into each other in the lift," a source said of the breakup.
The insider added, "There are no hard feelings between them and, for Tom, their relationship simply ran its course."
Cruise and Khayrova, who is the daughter of prominent Putin crony Rinat Khayrova and the ex-wife to diamond-dealing Russian oligarch Dimitry Tsvetkov, were often seen out and about in London.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Tom Cruise, 61, 'Makes Things Official' With Russian Socialite Elsina Khayrova, 36, and Has Been Sleeping at Her $12 Million Apartment
- Tom Cruise Allegedly Warned That His Rumored Russian Lover Could Have Possible 'Hidden Motives'
- Tom Cruise Caught Canoodling 36-Year-Old Russian Socialite Whose Ex is a Diamond-Trading Oligarch: Report
Earlier this month, Khayrova was Cruise's date to the London Air Ambulance gala, where he rubbed shoulders with Prince William, a fellow patron of the charity.
Cruise also pulled out all the stops to woo the socialite, including a lavish date, in which he rented out a floor of the posh restaurant Novikov and took her to Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland.
Cruise and Khayrova's relationship raised eyebrows given her close ties to the Kremlin and her multimillion-dollar divorce. The Top Gun star was even warned to be cautious of "hidden motives" with the budding relationship.
"Tom's been told Elsina could be a Putin pawn," an insider snitched shortly after they were seen canoodling at a high-society event in London.
"Convincing an American icon to look sympathetic to his war-mongering agenda would be a huge international P.R. win for Putin!" the source noted.
On the flip side, the socialite was also told to be weary of Cruise's intentions due to his alleged ongoing hunt for a new bride after his 2012 divorce from Katie Holmes, with whom he shares a daughter, Suri, 17.
"Tom has been looking for a new bride for years — and not just for himself," an insider said. "He is the de facto face of the Church of Scientology, and there is nothing they would like more now than for Tom to have a highly publicized wedding!"