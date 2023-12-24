Tom Cruise Allegedly Warned That His Rumored Russian Lover Could Have Possible 'Hidden Motives'
Bachelor Tom Cruise is reportedly romancing a Russian socialite, who insiders claim has close ties to the brutal regime of her homeland's dictator, Vladimir Putin, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to the National Enquirer, sources warned that the Mission: Impossible star and his mysterious sweetie Elsina Khayrova — who is the daughter of Russian parliament member and Putin crony Rinat Khayrova — should be wary of each other harboring hidden motives for their fling.
Cruise, 61, was recently caught canoodling with the former model, who's freshly off a divorce from a diamond-dealing oligarch Dmitry Tsetkov, at a high-society affair in London — and insiders reportedly hint that marriage is in the air already!
"Tom's been told Elsina could be a Putin pawn," a mole squealed. "Convincing an American icon to look sympathetic to his war-mongering agenda would be a huge international P.R. win for Putin!"
Meanwhile, sources claimed the one-time Miss Europe contestant, 36, should scrutinize the Top Gun star's intentions, too.
"Tom has been looking for a new bride for years — and not just for himself," the tipster said. "He is the de facto face of the Church of Scientology, and there is nothing they would like more now than for Tom to have a highly publicized wedding!"
A wedding would be a good distraction for the church after fellow high-profile member Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years behind bars after being convicted of raping two women.
Sources reportedly insist the religion's bigwigs are convinced a Cruise marriage would erase all the negative attention Scientology received over the That 70's Show alum's trial.
Masterson's accusers were former Scientology members, who told the court the organization tried to suppress their charges. But the church officials denied the claims. The aspects of the case are now in civil court.
"Scientology's leaders would love the positive press that would come with Tom crowning Elsina the church's new queen," the insider alleged. "But her links to Putin make it a two-edged sword."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Cruise's reps for comment.
This isn't the first warning issued to the Risky Business star over his rumored romance.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Elsina's ex-husband offered a word of caution to her beau to be careful about her expensive taste.
Tsetkov told the Daily Mail, "Irrespective of whoever she's with, Tom Cruise or anybody else, they should be aware that she likes the finer things in life and has expensive and luxurious tastes."
"Tom should keep his eyes and wallet wide open," Tsetkov added.