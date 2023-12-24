Tom Cruise Allegedly Warned That His Rumored Russian Lover Could Have Possible 'Hidden Motives'

According to the National Enquirer, sources warned that the Mission: Impossible star and his mysterious sweetie Elsina Khayrova — who is the daughter of Russian parliament member and Putin crony Rinat Khayrova — should be wary of each other harboring hidden motives for their fling.

Cruise, 61, was recently caught canoodling with the former model, who's freshly off a divorce from a diamond-dealing oligarch Dmitry Tsetkov, at a high-society affair in London — and insiders reportedly hint that marriage is in the air already!