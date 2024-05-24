Mother of 3 Dead: Florida Woman Arrested After Horrific DUI Crash

A Florida mother of three was killed by a suspected drunk driver who police said was close to five times over the legal limit for alcohol consumption, RadarOnline.com has learned.

At around 10 AM on May 21, Tiffany Alexander, 29, was driving in Winter Springs with her 9-month-old and 4-year-old daughters when her Honda was T-boned by a Toyota that sped through a red light, according to local police.

The driver of the Toyota, Winter Springs woman Asnubil Escobar, 25, was taken into custody at the scene.