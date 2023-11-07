Rob Lowe Sued by Ex-Employee for $100k Over Alleged Discrimination

She said the rug was pulled from underneath her after discussing her disability with Lowe, claiming a licensed healthcare provider recommended she take off a month which she believes was the catalyst to her firing.

"She provided that document to (Lowe) on July 7, 2022," the docs stated, claiming her employment was terminated just days later. The Blast was first to report on the lawsuit.

The ex-staffer also alleged that Lowe failed to pay her for overtime after working weekends and remotely. She had an annual salary of $100k with an hourly rate of $48.07, claiming that she should be owed $87,823.89 in unpaid overtime along with interest, $12,498.20 for missed meal period wages, and $17,305.20 for an award of a penalty.