Rob Lowe Sued by Ex-Employee for $100k Over Alleged Discrimination

Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Rob Lowe was hit with a lawsuit from a former employee for discrimination and wrongful termination.

By:

Nov. 7 2023, Published 6:08 p.m. ET

Rob Lowe vehemently denied claims made in a six-figure lawsuit brought forth by a former employee who alleges she was wrongfully fired after disclosing a health issue, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The woman stated that she agreed to the gig as an Estate Manager, but often worked more as a personal assistant during her employment from January 10, 2022, to July 11, 2022.

Source: Nancy Rivera/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The plaintiff is seeking more than $100k in damages.

She said the rug was pulled from underneath her after discussing her disability with Lowe, claiming a licensed healthcare provider recommended she take off a month which she believes was the catalyst to her firing.

"She provided that document to (Lowe) on July 7, 2022," the docs stated, claiming her employment was terminated just days later. The Blast was first to report on the lawsuit.

The ex-staffer also alleged that Lowe failed to pay her for overtime after working weekends and remotely. She had an annual salary of $100k with an hourly rate of $48.07, claiming that she should be owed $87,823.89 in unpaid overtime along with interest, $12,498.20 for missed meal period wages, and $17,305.20 for an award of a penalty.

Source: MEGA

She claimed to have been fired after disclosing a health issue and asking for time off.

She stated that was a fair amount after allegedly suffering and continuing to suffer "substantial losses in earnings and job benefits" as well as "humiliation and extreme emotional distress."

The plaintiff also requested for the 9-1-1: Lone Star actor to cover her attorneys fees and costs as she allegedly endured "fraud, oppression, and malice with a conscious disregard for her right to be free from discrimination and with the intent, design, and purpose of injuring her and a conscious disregard of her physical and mental health."

Source: MEGA

Lowe strongly denied her claims in his filing.

Lowe, however, gave a completely different story and claimed the ex-staffer's allegations in the lawsuit seeking upwards of $100k in damages are fabricated. "Plaintiff's discrimination claims are similarly meritless," he stated.

Lowe argued that she never disclosed any "purported disability" until after "she stopped reporting to work."

Source: MEGA

Lowe said she "had no interest in meaningfully discussing her disability" or "reaching an accommodation."

"Even then, she failed to disclose any information about the nature or scope of her purported disability preventing Defendant from providing (or even discussing) reasonable accommodations," his response continued.

The filing went on to claim she ghosted him amid repeated phone calls and demanded taking work off for a month, and "had no interest in meaningfully discussing her disability, reaching an accommodation, or otherwise complying with the law. These facts do not support any viable claim under the Fair Employment and Housing Act."

