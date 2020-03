The Most Intense Celebrity Fights On Set

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Well, we can’t really call it a “fistfight,” but it was definitely a fight.was an original Saturday Night Live cast member and one of the first breakout stars the show ever produced. After Chase won two Emmys for his SNL work in 1976, he shocked everyone by leaving the show to star in his own primetime specials and in movies.Meanwhile,appeared on the show during its first season and was promoted to a full-time cast member during the second. He would go on to achieve an equally iconic status, but at the time, according to Murray, he and everyone else felt Chase had betrayed them.So when Chase became the first former cast member to host the show during season three, the environment was primed for a throw-down. During a rehearsal, Murray kicked things off by mentioning Chase’s well-known marital troubles, telling him to "Go f--k your wife, she needs it." Chase responded that Murray’s face “looked like something Neil Armstrong would land on.”Murray himself doesn’t describe what happened next as a fistfight. “It was really a Hollywood fight, a ‘Don’t touch my face!’ kind of thing,” he said . “Chevy is a big man, I’m not a small guy, and we were separated by my brother, who comes up to my chest.”Murray also said that the moment was more significant as a statement than an actual fight. “It was an Oedipal thing, a rupture. Because we all felt mad he had left us, and somehow I was the anointed avenging angel, who had to speak for everyone. But Chevy and I are friends now. It’s all fine.”While Chase has a well-deserved reputation for being difficult to work with, things between him and Murray cooled off and the two became friends