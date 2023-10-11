Arnold Schwarzenegger Slams the Democrats, Claims They Want to 'Ruin' and 'F--- Up Every City in America’
Arnold Schwarzenegger targeted the Democrats this week and claimed that they want to “ruin” and “f--- up every city in America,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
Schwarzenegger made the shocking remarks during an upcoming episode of Rob Lowe’s Literally! With Rob Lowe SiriusXM podcast set to release on Thursday.
According to the 76-year-old actor-turned-politician, the Democrats are hellbent on “ruining cities” across the country.
“That’s what the Democrats would say,” Schwarzenegger explained after Lowe asked the former California governor what a Democrat would say it means to be a Democrat. “We are about ruining the cities.”
“We want to f--- up every city in America,” the Terminator star continued. “That seems to be the theme right now.”
When asked why the Democrats want to “ruin” and “f--- up every city in America,” Schwarzenegger said he had “no idea.”
Meanwhile, Lowe and Schwarzenegger also discussed what it means to be a Republican.
The Literally! With Rob Lowe host cited former California House Rep. David Dreier who reportedly once told the West Wing and Parks and Recreation star that a true Republican believes in “four or five things.”
“Okay, let me ask you this, and I ask people this all the time,” Lowe said. “David Dreier, a good friend of ours and a good man. Surfer for many, many, many years. He used to have the greatest, what makes me a Republican and he had I think four or five things.”
“I think it was, in no particular order, strong military, low taxes, less government, more personal freedoms,” Lowe continued. “There might have been one more, but it makes sense to know…”
“Strong law enforcement,” Schwarzenegger chimed in.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Schwarzenegger’s discussion with Lowe this week was not the first time the Total Recall actor spoke about politics since leaving the California governor’s mansion in January 2011.
Schwarzenegger was confronted by CNN’s Chris Wallace this past summer about a previous claim that Donald Trump would be “irrelevant” after the former president left office in January 2021.
"You know, we don't know the future. I just predicted that. But we will see,” the actor-turned-GOP politician said in June. "Remember, the future still goes on.”
“So, we will see in a few years from now how right I was or not," Schwarzenegger continued. "I cannot prove it right now, but, eventually, I think it will be true. I will be right."
The man dubbed the “Governator” also chimed in about the numerous federal indictments filed against Trump since he left office in 2021.
"Well, first of all, I’m not an expert on this issue,” he said at the time. “I just can tell you one thing, that if the charges are correct, then he is going to be in deep trouble.”
“But at the same time, we’re always innocent until proven guilty,” Schwarzenegger continued. “So, we’ll find out what the courts say in the future.”
“But if the charges are right, I think that he is going to be in deep trouble."