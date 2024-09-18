George Clooney and Brad Pritt 'at War Over New Movie Flop': 'Clooney Thinks Joint Projects Always Blow Up in His Face'

The bromance between Brad Pitt and George Clooney is on the rocks following the pair's recent film flop.

The Hollywood A-listers' "buddy movie" Wolfs has received scathing reviews from critics who've branded the picture "uninspired and lifeless".

And now RadarOnline.com can reveal the actors have fallen out because of it, courtesy of an "immature blame game" over the movie's disastrous reception.