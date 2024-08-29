George Clooney 'Fighting to Save Marriage to Amal': 'They're More Like Roommates Than Lovers!'

George Clooney has been desperately clinging to wife Amal Clooney – and insiders say the Hollywood heartthrob is now going all out to put the sizzle back into his marriage following a long stint of leading separate lives.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 63-year-old actor was recently seen clutching the 46-year-old attorney tightly during an August 2 date night in Italy.

An insider said: "He's started to really worry about losing Amal and making way more time to connect with her because it suddenly dawned on him they're becoming more like roommates than lovers.