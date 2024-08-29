Your tip
Matt Lauer's Glamorous Daughter Crashed Into Fence and Fled Hamptons Scene — but Left License Plate Behind for Cops to Find

Source: MEGA; @RomyLauer/Instagram

Matt Lauer's daughter Romy fled the scene of an accident earlier this summer.

By:

Aug. 29 2024, Published 8:30 a.m. ET

Disgraced NBC News star Matt Lauer's glamorous daughter Romy crashed her car into a fence and fled the scene.

But RadarOnline.com can reveal local police later caught up to the 20-year-old because she left her license plate behind in the wreckage.

A source said the incident occurred in the Hamptons over Fourth of July weekend when the fired Today host's daughter drove her Jeep Wrangler into a fence and sign after a night out with two friends.

matt lauer daughter romy crash fence fled hamptons left license plate
Source: @RomyLauer/Instagram

Romy Lauer, 20, was only caught because her license plate fell off her Jeep Wrangler during the crash.

The crash was first reported around 4am on July 5 by a neighbor who "heard a loud noise" and was "worried someone was hurt".

Southampton Town police then arrived to the scene on North Sea Mecox Road, which was when they recovered Lauer's daughter's license plate.

Cops confirmed Romy Lauer was issued a ticket and summons for leaving the scene of an accident, and an insider told Page Six powerhouse attorney Edward Burke Jr. is "currently involved in the case and resolving this for Ms. Lauer".

Burke Jr. is the same defense attorney representing Justin Timberlake following the 43-year-old singer's Hamptons DUI bust in June. Burke Jr. has also represented Matt Lauer in the past.

matt lauer daughter romy crash fence fled hamptons left license plate
Source: @RomyLauer/Instagram

Lauer shares daughter Romy with his ex-wife Annette Roque.

Romy Lauer, whom Matt Lauer shares with his 57-year-old ex-wife Annette Roque, posted a video to TikTok shortly before the accident in Southampton on the morning of July 5.

She and two friends uploaded the clip, which can be viewed below, on the night of July 4 while eating at Kissaki – a popular sushi restaurant just outside the hamlet of Water Mill.

The trio, while mouthing over a clip of comedian Kevin James from 2007, said: "I just got three things to say: God bless our troops, God bless America and gentleman, start your engines!"

Matt Lauer's equestrian daughter previously made headlines in 2019 when she uploaded another clip with her dad to social media. The video marked one of the first sightings of the former NBC host following his departure from Today over allegations of "inappropriate sexual behavior".

MORE ON:
Matt Lauer
matt lauer daughter romy crash fence fled hamptons left license plate
Source: MEGA

Lauer was fired from NBC News in November 2017 amid sexual harassment allegations.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the 66-year-old Lauer was fired from NBC News in November 2017 after Brooke Nevils claimed the Today host sexually harassed her during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

Nevils also said the alleged harassment continued after they returned to New York.

While Lauer admitted to having an affair with Nevils, he claimed it was consensual. More women later came forward after he was fired from NBC News with more allegations of non-consensual sex.

Lauer denied the accusations, saying at the time: "I fully acknowledge that I acted inappropriately as a husband, father and principal at NBC.

"However I want to make it perfectly clear that any allegations or reports of coercive, aggressive or abusive actions on my part, at any time, are absolutely false."

matt lauer daughter romy crash fence fled hamptons left license plate
Source: MEGA

Lauer and Roque split in 2017 amid the allegations against the disgraced Today host.

Annette Roque filed for divorce from her embattled husband amid the allegations against him. They were married for 21 years and, besides their daughter Romy, also share sons Jack, 23, and Thijs, 17.

Lauer added in an apology statement amid the accusations: "Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

