Justin Timberlake ARRESTED for Driving While Intoxicated in the Hamptons
Justin Timberlake was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons this week, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The singer, 43, was reportedly arrested on Monday night in Sag Harbor after he was pulled over by a police officer.
A Sag Harbor Justice Court official later confirmed that the charges against Timberlake were DWI-related and that the singer was taken into custody following his arrest on Monday night.
Timberlake is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment on Tuesday.
The former NSYNC member’s arrest came as he remains on his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour.
Timberlake still has concert dates scheduled for next week in the Big Apple, including two dates at Madison Square Garden next Tuesday and Wednesday.
According to sources, Timberlake was out to dinner with friends at a hotel in Sag Harbor earlier in the evening.
The singer was reportedly pulled over shortly after getting into his car around 12:30 AM.
Witnesses told TMZ that after his dinner engagement, Timberlake climbed into his vehicle and started driving back to his place. However, he was stopped by local authorities due to what sources described as a "traffic violation."
Specific details about the nature of the violation were not provided.
The crooner’s arrest on Monday night came at a critical time for Timberlake, who last performed in Miami on June 15. The unexpected legal trouble has since sparked concerns about whether his upcoming scheduled performances will proceed as planned.
Timberlake’s arrest was also particularly surprising given the singer’s usually clean public image and longstanding career in the entertainment industry.
Legal experts have since suggested that, if Timberlake is found guilty of DWI, he could face severe penalties - including fines, license suspension, and possibly even jail time.
"Driving while intoxicated is a serious offense," one legal analyst said. "Given his public status, any legal consequences will be closely scrutinized by both fans and the media."
Meanwhile, fans and followers have already taken to social media to express their shock and disappointment over the incident.
“Can't believe Justin Timberlake got a DWI,” one fan wrote after the singer’s arrest. “I was looking forward to his concert next week! Hope he’s okay.”
“So disappointing to hear this about Justin,” another fan tweeted. “He should have known better.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Timberlake’s shocking arrest only added to an already tumultuous year for the former NSYNC star.
Earlier this year, he faced considerable public scrutiny for taking a dig at his ex, Britney Spears, during a show in New York City.
Before he started to sing Cry Me a River, which is about Spears, he told the crowd: “I’m gonna take time to apologize, to absolutely f------ nobody!”
The move came just days after Spears issued a semi-apology for spilling all about her relationship with Timberlake in her memoir The Woman in Me.