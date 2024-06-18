Home > Omg > Donald Trump Trump’s Obsession With Debra Messing: Ex-Prez’s Crush on 'Will & Grace' Star Exposed as He Brings Her Up Repeatedly in New Tell-All Book Source: MEGA Donald Trump’s apparent obsession with actress Debra Messing was recently exposed in a new tell-all book. By: Connor Surmonte Jun. 18 2024, Published 8:45 a.m. ET

Donald Trump’s apparent obsession with actress Debra Messing was recently exposed in a new tell-all book where the ex-president brought up the beloved Will & Grace star repeatedly, RadarOnline.com has learned. In the latest surprising development to come as Ramin Setoodeh’s new book, Apprentice in Wonderland, is set to hit bookshelves on Wednesday, it was revealed that Trump once had a “crush” on the Will & Grace star.

Source: MEGA Trump admitted that he once had a “crush” on the "Will & Grace" star.

According to Apprentice in Wonderland, the former president admitted that he spent some of his time in the White House monitoring Messing’s Twitter feed. Trump also reportedly said that Messing was “quite attractive” and fawned over the star’s “beautiful red hair.” Also surprising was the fact that Trump recounted for Setoodeh the first time he met Messing back in 2004.

Although the Will & Grace star has since become an outspoken critic of Trump, the ex-president claimed that she “thanked” him for “saving” both Will & Grace and NBC with The Apprentice roughly 20 years ago. “So I’m in line,” Trump recalled during one interview with Setoodeh for Apprentice in Wonderland. “The show had gone to No. 1, and we’re ready to do the upfronts, which I’d never heard of.”

Source: MEGA Trump recounted the first time he met Messing back in 2004.

“Debra Messing came up to me. She had a show at a similar time,” the ex-president continued. “She came up to me with her beautiful red hair.” “She said, ‘Sir, I love you! Thank God for you! You’re saving the network, and you’re saving my show,’” Trump recounted. “She was so thankful. She said, ‘I can’t thank you enough.’ Do you believe this? I’ve been watching her. And I’m saying, ‘She’d do anything for me.’”

“She was so effusive,” the ex-president concluded that part of the interview. “And when I see the hatred coming out of her mouth today, it’s incredible.” Flash forward to a later interview that Setoodeh had with Trump for Apprentice in Wonderland, and the ex-president reportedly brought up Messing once again.

Source: MEGA “This Debra Messing, who I always thought was quite attractive – not that it matters, of course."

"She probably wouldn't even admit it," Trump said regarding Messing's alleged flattery. "She came up to me in front of a group of people. I've never seen it. She was begging for acceptance!" "Well," Trump charged, "it was forgotten. She was just a nasty person. Her and many others. So many people have come up to me over the years and said, 'Thank you!' Once I ran for office, that stopped."

Although Trump admitted that he “always thought” Messing was “quite attractive,” he also used his interview with Setoodeh to dub the Will & Grace star a “raving mess.” “This Debra Messing, who I always thought was quite attractive – not that it matters, of course,” Trump said. “Debra Messing was so thankful. And then I watch her today, and it’s like she’s a raving mess.”

Source: MEGA Messing was just one of the women that Trump repeatedly spoke about during his many interviews with Ramin Setoodeh for "Apprentice in Wonderland."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Messing was just one of the women that Trump repeatedly spoke about during his many interviews with Ramin Setoodeh for Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass. Trump also reportedly fawned over Taylor Swift during one interview with Setoodeh.

Although the former president acknowledged that Swift “probably doesn’t like” him because “she’s liberal,” he also called the superstar singer “very talented” and “unusually beautiful.” “I think she’s liberal. She probably doesn’t like Trump,” the 45th president said. “I hear she’s very talented. I think she’s very beautiful, actually – unusually beautiful!”

