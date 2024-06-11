‘Unusually Beautiful’: Donald Trump Crushes on Taylor Swift, Confesses He’s a Closeted Swiftie
Donald Trump recently gushed over Taylor Swift and called the superstar singer “unusually beautiful,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come months after Trump took credit for Swift’s financial success back in February, the convicted felon ex-president discussed his affinity for the Shake It Off singer during an interview with Variety’s Ramin Setoodeh.
According to Setoodeh, per his new book Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass, ex-President Trump admitted that he found Swift “very beautiful.”
The former president also acknowledged that the 34-year-old Folklore singer “probably doesn’t like” him because “she’s liberal.”
“I think she’s beautiful – very beautiful! I find her very beautiful,” Trump told Setoodeh during an interview for Apprentice in Wonderland.
“I think she’s liberal. She probably doesn’t like Trump,” the ex-president continued. “I hear she’s very talented. I think she’s very beautiful, actually – unusually beautiful!”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s infatuation with Swift first dates back to 2012 when he thanked the Love Story hitmaker for a “beautiful picture” that the pair allegedly took together.
Trump returned to X to say how he was “glad to hear” that Swift was picked to co-host the Grammy nominations special that year.
But flash forward to 2018, and Trump turned against Swift after the singer spoke out against then-Tennessee Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn.
“I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love,” Swift wrote at the time.
Trump, who endorsed Blackburn in 2018, fired back during a press conference held shortly after Swift spoke out against the then-Tennessee Senate candidate.
“I’m sure Taylor Swift has nothing, or doesn’t know anything about Blackburn,” the then-president said at the time. “And let’s say that I like Taylor’s music about 25 percent less now, okay?”
Swift then endorsed then-presidential candidate Joe Biden in 2020 and made her thoughts about Trump clear. She vowed to “vote [Trump] out” and condemned Trump for “stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism.”
“After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence?” the Anti-Hero singer wrote in May 2020. “We will vote you out in November.”
Trump ultimately rushed to his social media platform, Truth Social, earlier this year to take credit for Swift’s financial success. He also expressed concerns that the beloved superstar might once again endorse President Biden like she did back in 2020.
“I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists," Trump wrote in February. "Joe Biden didn’t do anything for Taylor, and never will."
“There’s no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country,” he continued, “and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money.”