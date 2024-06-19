Justin Timberlake's Lawyer Breaks Silence After Singer's Shocking DWI Arrest: 'He Will Have a Lot to Say at the Appropriate Time'
Justin Timberlake’s lawyer broke his silence this week after the singer’s shocking arrest for driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come after Timberlake, 43, was arrested and charged with a DWI early Tuesday morning in Sag Harbor, the SexyBack singer’s defense attorney released a short statement regarding the matter.
“We look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations,” powerhouse attorney Edward Burke Jr. said in a statement on Wednesday morning. “He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time.”
“He is currently awaiting full discovery from the DA’s office,” Timberlake’s lawyer added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Timberlake was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons late Monday night into early Tuesday morning of this week.
The NSYNC alum was reportedly arrested in Sag Harbor after he was pulled over by a police officer on his way home from dinner with friends at a nearby hotel earlier in the evening.
He was reportedly pulled over shortly after getting into his car around 12:30 AM.
A Sag Harbor Justice Court official later confirmed that the charges against Timberlake were DWI-related and that the singer was taken into custody following his arrest.
The Cry Me a River singer was ultimately charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and two other traffic violations – including not stopping at a stop sign and failure to stay in his proper lane of travel.
Flash forward to later Tuesday morning, and Timberlake was photographed leaving the Sag Harbor Village Police Department after he was arraigned and released from custody on his own recognizance.
- Justin Timberlake Has Been 'Masking' Drinking Problem for Years, Says Music Insider: He Was in a 'Dark Place' Prior to DWI
- Justin Timberlake Seen in Handcuffs as Surveillance Footage Shows Singer Cruising Around Sag Harbor Before DWI Arrest
- Justin Timberlake ARRESTED for Driving While Intoxicated in the Hamptons
According to Page Six, Timberlake’s next court date is set for July 26 – although the singer will reportedly attend that hearing remotely.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Meanwhile, several sources have since spoken out regarding Timberlake’s shocking DWI arrest this week.
One insider confirmed that the singer was pulled over shortly after having dinner with pals at Sag Harbor’s historic American Hotel where “there were cops stationed outside.”
“[The arresting officer] was so young that he didn’t even know who the pop star was,” the source said. “He didn’t recognize him or his name.”
“He was a gentleman,” another source spilled regarding Timberlake’s arrest this week. “He didn’t show any entitlement at all. He did refuse the tests, but that is his right.”
RadarOnline.com has since obtained Timberlake’s mugshot from the night of his arrest. He appeared to have bloodshot and glossy eyes in the booking photo, although he reportedly told an officer that he only consumed “one martini” before climbing behind the wheel of his 2025 BMW.
Timberlake was also photographed in handcuffs and footage has since emerged showing the singer driving around Sag Harbor mere minutes before his subsequent DWI arrest.