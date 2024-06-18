Your tip
Justin Timberlake Seen in Handcuffs as Surveillance Footage Shows Singer Cruising Around Sag Harbor Before DWI Arrest

timberlake footage
Source: Hamptons.com; SAG HARBOR POLICE DEPARTMENT
Jun. 18 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Justin Timberlake might be crying a river after he was photographed in handcuffs as footage emerged showing him cruising around Sag Harbor minutes before his DWI arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, the pop singer, 43, was taken into custody after allegedly blowing through a stop sign and refusing to take a breathalyzer on Monday.

justin timberlake mugshot sag harbor pd
Source: SAG HARBOR POLICE DEPARTMENT

Police released his mug shot on Tuesday afternoon.

Footage from a local business showed Timberlake driving his BMW SUV roughly two miles before police pulled him over. In the video obtained by TMZ, the star appeared to be following his buddies in separate cars as they left the American Hotel bar.

He did not appear to be swerving or driving erratically.

justin timberlake car footage hamptons com
Source: Hamptons.com

The singer admitted to having one martini during a night out with friends.

Cops claimed they witnessed Timberlake blowing through a stop sign and followed him. The officers said they observed him fail to stay in a straight line while driving, so they pulled him over.

According to the report obtained by RadarOnline.com, Timberlake showed several signs that he was allegedly driving under the influence, with police claiming he displayed "bloodshot and glassy" eyes and "slowed speech." They also noted that "a strong order of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath" and he "performed poorly" on his field sobriety tests.

juatin timberlake surveilance screenshot hamptons com
Source: Hamptons.com

Police claim he blew through a stop sign moments after the footage above was taken.

MORE ON:
Justin Timberlake
The superstar allegedly admitted he had one martini, claiming he was following his friends home. His pals reportedly tried to intervene before he was hauled away, but it didn't work. Timberlake was arrested and booked for DWI.

The footage of Timberlake driving was released just moments before Daily Mail published images of the 10-time Grammy winner looking stoic in handcuffs. He appeared shell-shocked as officers led him from Harbor police headquarters to the courtroom on Tuesday.

Wearing an oversized black graphic t-shirt, stone-washed denim, and Nike sneakers, the famous singer looked disheveled as photographers snapped away.

justin timberlake arrested driving while intoxicated hamptons
Source: MEGA

He has yet to address his arrest.

Timberlake appeared before the court for a brief arraignment. During the hearing, the Sexy Back singer was banned from driving in the state of New York for a year and released without bail.

Post-court images showed Timberlake emerging with his lawyer after a quick outfit change, in which he appeared to go incognito, throwing on a baseball cap and dark sunglasses to shield himself.

Timberlake has not addressed his arrest at the time of this post. RadarOnline.com has contacted his attorney and rep for comment.

The musician remains booked and busy following his legal trouble. Timberlake's next tour stop is in Chicago on Friday and Saturday, and then he's back in New York for a concert next week.

