Jeff Bezos Vacations With Lauren Sánchez in Mykonos as Turmoil Rages at His Newspaper The Washington Post

Jeff Bezos has been globetrotting with fiancé Lauren Sanchez as turmoil rages back home at his embattled newspaper, The Washington Post, RadarOnline.com has learned.

While the Post grapples with internal scandals, restructuring, and serious financial losses, Bezos and Sanchez have been enjoying a lavish vacation in Greece, zipping around in helicopters and living it up on his $500 million superyacht.