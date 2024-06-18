Jeff Bezos Vacations With Lauren Sánchez in Mykonos as Turmoil Rages at His Newspaper The Washington Post
Jeff Bezos has been globetrotting with fiancé Lauren Sanchez as turmoil rages back home at his embattled newspaper, The Washington Post, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While the Post grapples with internal scandals, restructuring, and serious financial losses, Bezos and Sanchez have been enjoying a lavish vacation in Greece, zipping around in helicopters and living it up on his $500 million superyacht.
The pair were spotted strolling hand-in-hand through the chic streets of Chora, and Sanchez, an experienced pilot, was "seen flying a helicopter on and off their support boat, where they keep all their toys...helicopters, speed boats and other water toys," a source told Page Six on Monday.
"Jeff's keeping the super big boat they live on, on the other side of the island where there is less wind," the insider added. They were also reportedly utilizing their "smaller" $75 million yacht to navigate the island's waters.
Meanwhile, the Amazon founder's newspaper — which he bought in 2013 for $250 million — was charting choppier seas following the latest scandal to make waves at the publication. A bombshell article on Sunday exposed the incoming editor Robert Winnett's past ties to private investigator John Ford, who reportedly used illegal means to gather information for Britain's Sunday Times.
Ford, a self-described "thief," detailed in unpublished drafts how his unethical practices contributed to Winnett's reporting, citing an attempt to steal Tony Blair's memoir as an example. Winnett declined to comment to the reporters he will begin managing in a few months, the article noted.
- ‘People Don’t Trust Him’: Morale Plummets at Jeff Bezos’ Washington Post After Latest CEO Scandal, Sudden Exit of Editor in Chief
- REVEALED: Jeff Bezos’ Troubled Washington Post PASSED ON SCOOP About Justice Alito for Flying 'Improper' Flag
- 'Try to Be a Little Classy': Megyn Kelly Slams Lauren Sanchez's Risqué Style, Claims Jeff Bezos' Bride-to-Be 'Looks Like a H-----'
Winnett, currently the deputy editor of the Telegraph, was appointed by Post chief executive Will Lewis to take over the top editorial position in the "core newsroom," the paper's reporters wrote, adding that he was slated to take the helm "after the November U.S. presidential election."
Lewis "has mentored Winnett and worked with him at two British papers," the report said, alleging that "Lewis is also mentioned in Ford’s draft chapters."
A Post spox told The New York Times that the newspaper approached its self-coverage “independently, rigorously and fairly,” and claimed Lewis was not involved in the report.
The article has raised questions about the ethical integrity of the new leadership, unsettling staff at an already tumultuous time after the sudden resignation of former executive editor Sally Buzbee.
Following a successful run revamping and expanding the editorial range of the Post, Buzbee abruptly left the position she held since 2021 over disagreements with Lewis.
Lewis — who took up his top role in January — was tasked with tackling the financial struggles plaguing the paper when Buzbee took off, and he reportedly revealed to staff that the Post's engagement had taken a 50% hit since 2020.