Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos Vacations With Lauren Sánchez in Mykonos as Turmoil Rages at His Newspaper The Washington Post

jeff bezos lauren sanchez
Source: MEGA

Jeff Bezos has been globetrotting with fiancé Lauren Sanchez as turmoil rages back home at his embattled newspaper, The Washington Post.

By:

Jun. 18 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Jeff Bezos has been globetrotting with fiancé Lauren Sanchez as turmoil rages back home at his embattled newspaper, The Washington Post, RadarOnline.com has learned.

While the Post grapples with internal scandals, restructuring, and serious financial losses, Bezos and Sanchez have been enjoying a lavish vacation in Greece, zipping around in helicopters and living it up on his $500 million superyacht.

Article continues below advertisement
jeff bezos laurensanchez
Source: MEGA

Bezos and Sanchez were reportedly spotted zipping around on helicopters and enjoying their luxury yacht in Greece.

The pair were spotted strolling hand-in-hand through the chic streets of Chora, and Sanchez, an experienced pilot, was "seen flying a helicopter on and off their support boat, where they keep all their toys...helicopters, speed boats and other water toys," a source told Page Six on Monday.

"Jeff's keeping the super big boat they live on, on the other side of the island where there is less wind," the insider added. They were also reportedly utilizing their "smaller" $75 million yacht to navigate the island's waters.

Article continues below advertisement
morale plummets jeff bezos washington post ceo scandal editor in chief exit
Source: The Washington Post

The Washington Post published a bombshell report exposing its incoming editor for his alleged involvement in unethical reporting practices.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the Amazon founder's newspaper — which he bought in 2013 for $250 million — was charting choppier seas following the latest scandal to make waves at the publication. A bombshell article on Sunday exposed the incoming editor Robert Winnett's past ties to private investigator John Ford, who reportedly used illegal means to gather information for Britain's Sunday Times.

Ford, a self-described "thief," detailed in unpublished drafts how his unethical practices contributed to Winnett's reporting, citing an attempt to steal Tony Blair's memoir as an example. Winnett declined to comment to the reporters he will begin managing in a few months, the article noted.

Article continues below advertisement
jeff bezos lotr
Source: mega

Bezos bought the newspaper in 2013 for $250 million.

MORE ON:
Jeff Bezos
Article continues below advertisement

Winnett, currently the deputy editor of the Telegraph, was appointed by Post chief executive Will Lewis to take over the top editorial position in the "core newsroom," the paper's reporters wrote, adding that he was slated to take the helm "after the November U.S. presidential election."

Lewis "has mentored Winnett and worked with him at two British papers," the report said, alleging that "Lewis is also mentioned in Ford’s draft chapters."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

A Post spox told The New York Times that the newspaper approached its self-coverage “independently, rigorously and fairly,” and claimed Lewis was not involved in the report.

The article has raised questions about the ethical integrity of the new leadership, unsettling staff at an already tumultuous time after the sudden resignation of former executive editor Sally Buzbee.

Article continues below advertisement
the washington post june
Source: wiki/washington post

The Post's former executive editor, Sally Buzbee, abruptly resigned earlier this month.

Following a successful run revamping and expanding the editorial range of the Post, Buzbee abruptly left the position she held since 2021 over disagreements with Lewis.

Lewis — who took up his top role in January — was tasked with tackling the financial struggles plaguing the paper when Buzbee took off, and he reportedly revealed to staff that the Post's engagement had taken a 50% hit since 2020.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.