Donald Trump’s shocking behavior on the set of his popular reality show The Apprentice was exposed this week in a bombshell tell-all that included accounts of alleged meltdowns and racist nicknames for NBC execs, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Trump’s behavior on the set of The Apprentice, which aired on NBC from 2004 to 2017, was detailed in a new book published by Variety’s Ramin Setoodeh on Tuesday.