Meltdowns on Set and Shocking Nicknames: Donald Trump's Wild 'Apprentice' Behavior Exposed as Ex-Contestant Proclaims 'It's All True'
Donald Trump’s shocking behavior on the set of his popular reality show The Apprentice was exposed this week in a bombshell tell-all that included accounts of alleged meltdowns and racist nicknames for NBC execs, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump’s behavior on the set of The Apprentice, which aired on NBC from 2004 to 2017, was detailed in a new book published by Variety’s Ramin Setoodeh on Tuesday.
The book, titled Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass, chronicled Trump’s time on The Apprentice and his meteoric rise to the presidency in 2016.
But perhaps most surprising were the behind-the-scenes accounts and incidents shared by those most closely associated with the long-running reality show – including Trump himself.
According to Apprentice in Wonderland, Trump once called then-co-chair of NBC Entertainment Ben Silverman a “Jew” during a discussion the pair shared in 2007.
“He thinks for a minute,” Silverman said during an interview with Setoodeh for the new book. “And he goes, ‘I’m so glad a Jew is running the network again.’”
“And I said, ‘Woah! I could take that in two ways, but somehow coming from you, it’s a compliment,’” Silverman added.
Also surprising was the revelation that Trump regularly grew “childlike” when he was forced to wait while on the set of The Apprentice during its 15-season run.
Trump would reportedly grow so “finicky” that the network tasked a transportation team with tracking the then-future president.
“As time went on, he was finicky about having to wait at all on the set of The Apprentice,” Setoodeh wrote. “If he arrived and the cameras weren’t ready to shoot his scene, he’d storm off and return hours later, just to prove a point.”
“To help track his whereabouts in real time, members of the show’s transportation team were instructed to trail Trump when he took his own car,” the author continued. “Easier said than done.”
“As one driver explains, trying to follow Trump as he sped to his golf course at Briarcliff Manor was an occupational hazard,” Setoodeh detailed in Apprentice in Wonderland. “Trump would run red lights, stomping on the gas and leaving other cars in the dust.”
Also surprising were Trump’s remarks about his “obsession” with and “crush” on Will & Grace alum Debra Messing, as well as his knowledge about an affair his son, Donald Trump Jr., shared with The Celebrity Apprentice contestant Aubrey O’Day.
“I had heard that, actually,” Trump told Setoodeh during one discussion about his eldest son and O’Day’s affair. “No, I had heard that.”
“I hadn’t heard the song,” Trump added regarding a song O’Day wrote about Don Jr. “But I had heard that.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Apprentice in Wonderland chronicled Trump’s years-long journey from The Apprentice to the White House.
Gene Folkes, a former contestant on The Apprentice, spoke to this outlet shortly before Setoodeh’s new book was published on Wednesday to proclaim that the stories about Trump and the reality show were “all true.”
Folkes also connected Trump’s success with The Apprentice to Trump’s success in winning the 2016 presidential election. He urged America to “wake up” and not make the same mistake later this year during the 2024 presidential election.
“They created a monster,” Folkes said of Trump and The Apprentice, “and the world bought it.”