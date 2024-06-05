'It's All True': Ex-'Apprentice' Star Gene Folkes Calls Trump a 'Monster' and Urges America to 'Wake Up' Ahead of Election
Donald Trump may have fired Gene Folkes from the boardroom in 2010, but he's still speaking out about the behavior he allegedly witnessed during his time on The Apprentice. In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, Folkes — who competed during Season 10 and now runs a successful podcast, The Folkes Unfettered — did not hold back, telling us, "They created a monster, and the world bought it."
Despite signing a non-disclosure agreement prohibiting him from talking about what happened on the show, which is now up, Folkes has been vocal about his interactions with Trump, who, a decade after, became the 45th president of the United States and would later be a convicted criminal running for a second term.
According to the businessman, Trump had plenty to say about minorities, which allegedly stretched beyond "grab 'em by the p----" and the reported N-word he used to describe former Apprentice contestant Kwame Jackson.
"It's all true," Folkes said, based on his own experience with the "You're fired" slogan man.
Folkes claimed Trump repeatedly said "disparaging" comments about people of color, women, and immigrants. He warned the GOP frontrunner, 77, is "exactly what you see."
"I have no axe to grind with Trump," Folkes explained, adding, "We can do better than this" when discussing who to put in office next.
Folkes told RadarOnline.com that he was excited when Trump poached him to be on the competition series as he admired his business sense; however, he quickly learned the old saying, "Be careful of your heroes."
He's addressed his run-ins with the former TV boss before, telling the Associated Press that Trump would allegedly ogle at the female contestants and reportedly encouraged them to wear shorter dresses and show off more cleavage.
- Georgia Court of Appeals Indefinitely Halts Donald Trump's Fulton County Election Interference Case
- Trump's Guilty Verdict 'a Thaw' in Melania and Ivanka's Relationship as Hush Money Conviction Takes a 'Toll' on Embattled Ex-Prez
- 'Dumb MAGA Jacka--': Trump VP Contender Byron Donalds Suffers Major Backlash for 'Twisted' Comments About Black Families and Jim Crow America
Folkes also claimed that Trump, who was already married to Melania, routinely asked the contestants intimate questions about each other, even if they had spouses like him.
“If you didn’t answer, he would dig in and say, ‘Do you think so and so is attractive? Would you sleep with her? Well, what about if you really had to, would you?’” Folkes told AP in 2016. “It was so bizarre, because he (otherwise) seemed so professional.”
He also alleged that Trump "asked one of the women their breast size at one point, or said, ‘Are those real or natural?’” Folkes told us that the political party he's registered to is "irrelevant."
"This isn't about being fired from the show," he shared with RadarOnline.com as he urged America to "wake up" come election time.
As this outlet reported, Trump made United States history as the first ex-president — and possibly incoming — to be a convicted felon after he was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal a $130k hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.
Trump pled not guilty to the charges, calling the criminal hush trial in federal court a "witch hunt." He plans to appeal the conviction ahead of his sentencing on July 11.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Trump's outlandish comments were documented before he beat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election when video showed him in the middle of what he called "locker room talk" with Billy Bush as he vulgarly declared, “And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.” The 2005 video continued with Trump saying, "Grab them by the p----. You can do anything.”