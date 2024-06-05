Tipsters told RadarOnline.com that she has been fiercely "protective" of Barron in the limelight and has told Donald she "would not stand for him to be exploited by anyone."

As we previously reported, Todd Blanche, who led Trump's defense in the case, said Melania's absence from the criminal trial was not for a "lack of love and support" for her husband.

"Their son was finishing school in Florida," Blanche said of Barron on the "For the Defense" podcast, noting Trump had a solid support system. "He had friends that showed up. Every day his family was there, every day. Some did not come to court, they would just stay at his house and be there in the morning when we got there and be there when he got home at night."