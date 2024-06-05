Trump's Guilty Verdict 'a Thaw' in Melania and Ivanka's Relationship as Hush Money Conviction Takes a 'Toll' on Embattled Ex-Prez
Donald Trump's family is rallying together following his guilty verdict in the Manhattan hush money case, making him the first president in U.S. history to be tried and convicted in a criminal case.
Insiders said this strengthened familial bond includes "a thaw in the sometimes chilly and tense relationship" between his wife, Melania, and daughter Ivanka, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"The entire family including all Trump's children, and their [significant others, including Don Jr.'s fiancée] Kimberly Guilfoyle are all circling the wagons," the source told Page Six.
An insider said that while he is putting on a brave face for the world, "Donald's hurting inside and this guilty verdict has really taken a toll on him."
Melania and son Barron were seen being escorted out of Trump Tower this week after the six-week trial wrapped.
Tipsters told RadarOnline.com that she has been fiercely "protective" of Barron in the limelight and has told Donald she "would not stand for him to be exploited by anyone."
As we previously reported, Todd Blanche, who led Trump's defense in the case, said Melania's absence from the criminal trial was not for a "lack of love and support" for her husband.
"Their son was finishing school in Florida," Blanche said of Barron on the "For the Defense" podcast, noting Trump had a solid support system. "He had friends that showed up. Every day his family was there, every day. Some did not come to court, they would just stay at his house and be there in the morning when we got there and be there when he got home at night."
Ivanka previously stepped away from the political world to focus on her family with husband Jared Kushner and was noticeably absent during Trump's trial.
The former Trump administration senior advisor was spotted in gym clothes outside the Four Seasons Miami on Sunday, marking her first public outing since a Manhattan jury found her father guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records.
"The family is using Trump Tower's secret garage entrance and elevator that takes them with no stops directly to his penthouse," the source told Page Six. "Words of support have overridden any past tension as the family comes together. The family has closed ranks and is behind the campaign."
"Friends say they've haven't seen the family on the same page like this since his inauguration years ago."