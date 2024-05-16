Melania Trump Keeps Barron, 18, in 'Tight Bubble' at Mar-a-Lago to Shield Son From Family's Political Turmoil

Melania Trump is keeping a "tight bubble" at her Mar-a-Lago home as she works to reportedly shield Barron, the 18-year-old son she shares with Donald Trump, from the political turmoil surrounding their family, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The former First Lady, 54, has maintained a low profile since her husband's presidency ended in 2021. With the family patriarch now campaigning for a return to the Oval Office while also embroiled in various legal cases, Melania has allegedly been focused on the welfare of her only child.