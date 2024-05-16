Melania Trump Keeps Barron, 18, in 'Tight Bubble' at Mar-a-Lago to Shield Son From Family's Political Turmoil
Melania Trump is keeping a "tight bubble" at her Mar-a-Lago home as she works to reportedly shield Barron, the 18-year-old son she shares with Donald Trump, from the political turmoil surrounding their family, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The former First Lady, 54, has maintained a low profile since her husband's presidency ended in 2021. With the family patriarch now campaigning for a return to the Oval Office while also embroiled in various legal cases, Melania has allegedly been focused on the welfare of her only child.
Sources close to the Trumps spoke to Daily Mail on Wednesday and shared that Melania was committed to shielding Barron from the media storm surrounding his father.
The protective mom has allegedly been taking refuge at the family's famous resort in Palm Beach, Florida, where she can unwind with trips to the beach and luxurious spa treatments. She remains shacked up at the private club along with Barron, who attended high school nearby.
"He's so regal," one of the insiders said, describing the ex-president's youngest child. "He's a little Melania."
Barron is set to graduate from nearby Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach this Friday. The ceremony became the subject of one of Donald's grievances about his ongoing hush money trial in New York when he complained that the judge presiding over the case would not allow him to attend. Judge Juan Merchan ultimately moved to pause proceedings so Donald could attend the graduation.
However, it recently came to light that the ex-president planned to speak at a fundraising dinner in Minnesota the same day. It was unclear if he could juggle both commitments.
Melania has declined to comment publicly about the details that have emerged in the ongoing hush money case against her husband of nearly two decades. Adult film star Stormy Daniels testified about an alleged affair she had with the former president in 2006, the same year that Melania gave birth to Barron.
Daniels told the court that when Donald showed her a photo of his wife, she called Melania “very beautiful” and Trump allegedly replied that they “don’t even sleep in the same room.”
Despite dodging the public eye, Melania was sure to be at the graduation ceremony supporting her son, whom she has been known to protect. Last week, she declined on Barron's behalf after her son was invited to be an at-large delegate at the upcoming Republican National Convention along with Trump's other children.
"While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments," her office said.
RadarOnline.com exposed Melania's renegotiation of her prenuptial agreement to ensure that Barron was treated as her husband's other children from prior marriages.
"Melania is most concerned about maintaining and increasing a substantial trust for their son," a source said last year.