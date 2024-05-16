Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Melania Trump

Melania Trump Keeps Barron, 18, in 'Tight Bubble' at Mar-a-Lago to Shield Son From Family's Political Turmoil

trump fam
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump is reportedly committed to shielding her son, Barron, from the political turmoil surrounding his father, Donald Trump.

By:

May 15 2024, Published 8:14 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Melania Trump is keeping a "tight bubble" at her Mar-a-Lago home as she works to reportedly shield Barron, the 18-year-old son she shares with Donald Trump, from the political turmoil surrounding their family, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The former First Lady, 54, has maintained a low profile since her husband's presidency ended in 2021. With the family patriarch now campaigning for a return to the Oval Office while also embroiled in various legal cases, Melania has allegedly been focused on the welfare of her only child.

Article continues below advertisement
melania trumps office says baron declined floridas offer to be an rnc delegate
Source: MEGA

Barron, 18, is Melania's only child and the youngest of Donald's children.

Sources close to the Trumps spoke to Daily Mail on Wednesday and shared that Melania was committed to shielding Barron from the media storm surrounding his father.

The protective mom has allegedly been taking refuge at the family's famous resort in Palm Beach, Florida, where she can unwind with trips to the beach and luxurious spa treatments. She remains shacked up at the private club along with Barron, who attended high school nearby.

Article continues below advertisement
eric trump denies reports donald trump sold mar a lago million jpg
Source: MEGA

The former First Lady and her son have taken refuge from the media firestorm at Mar-a-Lago.

Article continues below advertisement

"He's so regal," one of the insiders said, describing the ex-president's youngest child. "He's a little Melania."

Barron is set to graduate from nearby Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach this Friday. The ceremony became the subject of one of Donald's grievances about his ongoing hush money trial in New York when he complained that the judge presiding over the case would not allow him to attend. Judge Juan Merchan ultimately moved to pause proceedings so Donald could attend the graduation.

However, it recently came to light that the ex-president planned to speak at a fundraising dinner in Minnesota the same day. It was unclear if he could juggle both commitments.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump forgets son barron age mock joe biden mental acuity
Source: MEGA

Melania has declined to comment publicly about her husband's ongoing hush money trial.

MORE ON:
Melania Trump
Article continues below advertisement

Melania has declined to comment publicly about the details that have emerged in the ongoing hush money case against her husband of nearly two decades. Adult film star Stormy Daniels testified about an alleged affair she had with the former president in 2006, the same year that Melania gave birth to Barron.

Daniels told the court that when Donald showed her a photo of his wife, she called Melania “very beautiful” and Trump allegedly replied that they “don’t even sleep in the same room.”

Article continues below advertisement
barron trump rumor attend nyu donald trump legal troubles report
Source: MEGA

The judge in Donald Trump's hush money trial moved to pause proceedings to allow the defendant to attend his son's graduation ceremony.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite dodging the public eye, Melania was sure to be at the graduation ceremony supporting her son, whom she has been known to protect. Last week, she declined on Barron's behalf after her son was invited to be an at-large delegate at the upcoming Republican National Convention along with Trump's other children.

"While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments," her office said.

Article continues below advertisement

RadarOnline.com exposed Melania's renegotiation of her prenuptial agreement to ensure that Barron was treated as her husband's other children from prior marriages.

"Melania is most concerned about maintaining and increasing a substantial trust for their son," a source said last year.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.