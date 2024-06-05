'Can't Let Anyone Have Their Moment': Kim K. Slammed for Trying to 'Outdo' Daughter North West by Copying 'Lion King' Costume for New Shoot

Kim Kardashian is being blasted online for allegedly trying to "outdo" daughter North West and steal the Lion King-themed spotlight from the 10-year-old, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

North, the eldest daughter Kim shares with ex Kanye West, starred as Simba in Disney's 30th-anniversary concert in honor of the widely loved 1994 cartoon classic, 2019 remake, and Broadway musical.

North took the stage as a "special guest" alongside actress and singer Jennifer Hudson at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday and Saturday, wearing a furry hooded sweatshirt with matching shorts, socks, and slippers.