Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Kim Kardashian

'Can't Let Anyone Have Their Moment': Kim K. Slammed for Trying to 'Outdo' Daughter North West by Copying 'Lion King' Costume for New Shoot

kim kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian is being accused of trying to steal the Lion King-themed spotlight from her 10-year-old daughter, North West.

By:

Jun. 5 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kim Kardashian is being blasted online for allegedly trying to "outdo" daughter North West and steal the Lion King-themed spotlight from the 10-year-old, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

North, the eldest daughter Kim shares with ex Kanye West, starred as Simba in Disney's 30th-anniversary concert in honor of the widely loved 1994 cartoon classic, 2019 remake, and Broadway musical.

North took the stage as a "special guest" alongside actress and singer Jennifer Hudson at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday and Saturday, wearing a furry hooded sweatshirt with matching shorts, socks, and slippers.

Article continues below advertisement

Ahead of the shows, Kim, 43, posted a series of photos on Instagram showing North posing in the fuzzy getup, with a lion emoji as the caption. She also shared videos of her daughter preparing for the role.

A week later, the Skims founder posted another collection of snaps, this time of herself in a strikingly similar fluffy yellow costume, complete with an oversized hat, matching pants, and cross-body bag. Kim wrote in the caption, "kk in erl," referencing the brand behind both costumes, ERL.

"You couldn't let your daughter have a moment u had to wear it too," one comment with nearly 6k likes read, as another agreed, "Lol just takes her kids spot light."

Article continues below advertisement
north west debut album title elementary school dropout pp
Source: MEGA

North, 10, is the eldest child Kim shares with ex Kanye West.

Article continues below advertisement

"Why can’t she ever let anyone have their moment," another commenter wondered, "Always [wants] to outdo the original."

"Was this a Kim campaign all along?" yet another user questioned.

The wave of backlash surrounding the billionaire businesswoman came after North was also mocked online over a viral video of her singing I Just Can't Wait to Be King."

The choice to cast North in the show spurred a fiery online debate over the apparent "nepotism" at play. Several critics were "infuriated" that the celebrity offspring scored the Simba role, doubting whether she was more deserving of the part than a less famous child.

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian
Article continues below advertisement
north west proud of mom kim kardashians performance in american horror story oo
Source: MEGA

Kim was criticized for trying to "outdo" North when she posed in a strikingly similar getup.

Article continues below advertisement

TV personality Megyn Kelly, for one, said on her show recently, "I'm sorry, I am a public person. And I certainly don't want my kids to not get opportunities because I've chosen this life."

"The nepo baby situation that's happening there with double billionaire parents, so that this kid could get this role that could have gone to somebody else and honestly, should have gone to somebody else, is infuriating," she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the scrutiny, North's performance was met by a standing ovation from the live audience, which included her parents, siblings Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, grandmother Kris Jenner, aunt Kourtney Kardashian, and new uncle Travis Barker.

A Disney+ special of the anniversary show is slated to air at a later date.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.