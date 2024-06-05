Jennifer Lopez Breaks Silence on 'Negativity' as 'Divorce of the Century' With Ben Affleck Looms: 'There is Soooo Much Love'
Jennifer Lopez addressed the "negativity" amid rumors that her marriage to Ben Affleck is over. Bennifer 2.0 is allegedly hanging on by a thread ahead of their second wedding anniversary, with the Goodwill Hunting actor already moving out of the $60 million mansion they bought as newlyweds last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Wednesday, J Lo spoke out about the hopelessness and despair many feel today without mentioning Affleck while encouraging her followers to put on a happy face. In her newsletter that she blasted to subscribers, the actress thanked her fans for landing her Netflix film, Atlas, in the number one spot on the streaming platform.
“Hi everybody, I just found out some great news and it’s all because of YOU!! ‘ATLAS’ is #1 worldwide again this week!!! Thank you all so much!!!” the star wrote before launching into her dark reference, with many taking it as an indication about her marriage making headlines.
“It may seem like there’s a lot of negativity out in the world right now…but don’t let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there," J Lo stated.
Her short-lived union with Affleck has been under a microscope since she attended the 2024 Met Gala solo in New York City one month ago. It was later reported that J Lo and her famous husband hadn't been photographed together for seven weeks.
They didn't put the rumors to bed when the couple finally reunited after 47 days of staying out of the spotlight.
J Lo and Affleck's icy exchange took place outside one of his child's school performances. They arrived separately and did not exchange any PDA.
Sources shared that Affleck "has come to his senses" and allegedly believes his marriage to J Lo is doomed.
“If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would,” an insider told Page Six. “He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work.”
The Let's Get Loud singer is reportedly "desperate" to save her marriage. Insiders shared that the pair, lovingly known as Bennifer, are taking "some space to work out whether or not the relationship is right for both of them."
J Lo even canceled her summer tour to focus on her family.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to J Lo's rep for comment.