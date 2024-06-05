Jennifer Lopez Breaks Silence on 'Negativity' as 'Divorce of the Century' With Ben Affleck Looms: 'There is Soooo Much Love'

Jennifer Lopez addressed the "negativity" amid rumors that her marriage to Ben Affleck is over. Bennifer 2.0 is allegedly hanging on by a thread ahead of their second wedding anniversary, with the Goodwill Hunting actor already moving out of the $60 million mansion they bought as newlyweds last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Wednesday, J Lo spoke out about the hopelessness and despair many feel today without mentioning Affleck while encouraging her followers to put on a happy face. In her newsletter that she blasted to subscribers, the actress thanked her fans for landing her Netflix film, Atlas, in the number one spot on the streaming platform.

“Hi everybody, I just found out some great news and it’s all because of YOU!! ‘ATLAS’ is #1 worldwide again this week!!! Thank you all so much!!!” the star wrote before launching into her dark reference, with many taking it as an indication about her marriage making headlines.

“It may seem like there’s a lot of negativity out in the world right now…but don’t let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there," J Lo stated.