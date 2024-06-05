'Dumb MAGA Jacka--': Trump VP Contender Byron Donalds Suffers Major Backlash for 'Twisted' Comments About Black Families and Jim Crow America
A vice-presidential contender for Donald Trump’s 2024 White House ticket faced major backlash this week after he suggested that Black families were “better off” during America’s Jim Crow era, RadarOnline.com can report.
GOP House Rep. Byron Donalds, who was rumored to be one of the many GOP lawmakers on Trump’s vice president shortlist, made the startling suggestion on Tuesday during an event for the ex-president’s 2024 campaign in Philadelphia.
Tuesday’s event in Philadelphia was reportedly aimed at engaging Black voters.
Donalds, who is Black, spoke during the event and claimed that he was beginning to see the “reinvigoration of the Black family” across the country.
But the Florida congressman’s speech took a sudden turn when Donalds cited the Jim Crow era and indicated that the era – which was notorious for its enforcement of racial segregation – was a positive time for Black citizens in America.
“You see, during Jim Crow, the Black family was together,” Donalds said in Philadelphia on Tuesday, according to Newsweek. “During Jim Crow, more Black people were not just conservative – Black people have always been conservative-minded – but more Black people voted conservatively.”
Donalds then blamed the former Department of Health, Education and Welfare, as well as the civil rights movement kickstarted by then-President Lyndon B. Johnson, as the reason why “we are where we are.”
“And then H.E.W., Lyndon Johnson – you go down that road, and now we are where we are,” he charged.
Flash forward to Wednesday, and Trump’s latest vice-presidential contender was ridiculed for her remarks regarding Black families and Jim Crow America.
Several critics dubbed Donalds a “disgrace” and “crazy” for the controversial remarks. Others felt inclined to give Donalds a quick history lesson about the Jim Crow era.
- What Storm(y)? Former First Lady Melania Trump Wears Wedding Ring in First Appearance Since The Don’s Historic ‘Hush Money’ Conviction
- Trump Slams Biden Immigration Crackdown as 'Weak' and 'Pathetic,' Claims It Will 'Make The Invasion Worse'
- Aaron Rodgers DID NOT Snub President Trump: Inside the 'Priceless' Moment Between NFL Legend and Ex-Prez
“Imagine trying to make an argument that black Americans were somehow better off under Jim Crow,” one person tweeted. “This is how twisted today's right-wing movement has become.”
“And this is how pathetic Trump VP contenders like Byron Donalds have become,” the X user added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“You do realize that under Jim Crow, you literally wouldn't be permitted to serve in Congress, right?” another person commented. “What on earth could possess a person to debase themselves like this for a long shot at being VP on the losing candidate for President's ticket? You're a disgrace.”
“Dumb MAGA jacka-- Byron Donalds is trying to imply that life was better for black people under Jim Crow,” yet another person responded on Wednesday. “These people are f---ing crazy.”
Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who is also Black, addressed the Florida congressman’s comments from the House floor on Wednesday.
Jeffries called Donalds’ remarks “outlandish,” “outrageous,” and “out of pocket” and warned Donalds that he “better check yourself before you wreck yourself.”
“It has come to my attention that a so-called leader has made the factually inaccurate statement that Black folks were better off during Jim Crow,” the Democratic minority leader scoffed.
“How dare you make such an ignorant observation?” he continued. “You better check yourself before you wreck yourself.”