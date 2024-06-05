'Dumb MAGA Jacka--': Trump VP Contender Byron Donalds Suffers Major Backlash for 'Twisted' Comments About Black Families and Jim Crow America

A vice-presidential contender for Donald Trump’s 2024 White House ticket faced major backlash this week after he suggested that Black families were “better off” during America’s Jim Crow era, RadarOnline.com can report.

GOP House Rep. Byron Donalds, who was rumored to be one of the many GOP lawmakers on Trump’s vice president shortlist, made the startling suggestion on Tuesday during an event for the ex-president’s 2024 campaign in Philadelphia.