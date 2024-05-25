Veepstakes Frontrunner Emerges: Trump Zeroes in on 'Unexpected' Pick of Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas as 2024 Running Mate

Cotton has not publicly confirmed his inclusion in the shortlist. However, in an interview with Fox News on Monday, May 20, he brought up a conversation he had with Trump about what it’s going to take to win the election in November.

"We have to elect President Trump to another term in the White House and elect a Republican Congress, so we can begin to repair the damage that Joe Biden’s presidency has inflicted on this country," he told the outlet.

In contrast, the ex-prez told a Milwaukee television station that he would finalize his selection "probably not too much before the convention," indicating his decision timing in relation to the upcoming Republican National Convention in July.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.