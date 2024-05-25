Andy Cohen Fires Back: Asks Judge to Dismiss 'Speculative' and 'Demonstrably False' Lawsuit From Leah McSweeney Claiming Drugs, Booze and Discrimination

Bravo's Andy Cohen has fired back against former Real Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney, asking a judge to toss out her "speculative" and "demonstrably false" discrimination lawsuit, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a federal lawsuit filed last month and obtained by RadarOnline.com, McSweeney claimed that Cohen "tormented, demoralized, demeaned, harassed and retaliated" against her "because she is a woman with disabilities, such as alcohol use disorder and various mental health disorders, all in the name of selling drama."

The complaint, which also listed Warner Bros Discovery, Shed Media, Bravo Media, and NBC Universal as defendants, alleged that Cohen fosters a "rotted workplace culture that uniquely depended on pressuring its employees to consume alcohol," "engages in cocaine use with Housewives and other Bravolebrities that he employs," and gives the "Housewives with whom he uses cocaine with more favorable treatment and edits."