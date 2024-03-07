'Offensive': Andy Cohen Demands Public Apology From Ex-'RHONY' Star Leah McSweeney Over Cocaine Accusations

Bravo's Andy Cohen has slammed former Real Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney's lawsuit against him as a "shakedown," RadarOnline.com can report.

In a bombshell federal lawsuit filed late last month and obtained by RadarOnline.com, McSweeney claimed that Cohen and the network "tormented, demoralized, demeaned, harassed and retaliated against Ms. McSweeney because she is a woman with disabilities, such as alcohol use disorder and various mental health disorders, all in the name of selling drama."