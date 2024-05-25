Special Counsel in Classified Document Case Demands Donald Trump be GAGGED From Making Statements That 'Pose a Significant' Danger to Law Enforcement

Federal prosecutors on Special Counsel Jack Smith's team have asked the judge overseeing the classified documents case against Donald Trump for a gag order barring the former president from making public statements that "pose a significant, imminent, and foreseeable danger to law enforcement agents," RadarOnline.com has learned.

The request comes after Trump claimed this week that the FBI agents who raided his Mar-a-Lago home while he and his family were out of the state in August 2022 were "locked & loaded ready to take me out & put my family in danger" and "authorized to shoot me" — claims that Attorney General Merrick Garland has categorized as "false" and "extremely dangerous."

During the search, agents followed a standard use-of-force policy that prohibits the use of deadly force unless someone "poses imminent danger of death or serious physical injury to the officer or to another person."