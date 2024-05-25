Your tip
'Had a Feeling': The Moment Lisa Marie Presley Found Dad Elvis' Lifeless Body on Bathroom Floor in Graceland

Lisa Marie confessed that she felt unsettled after kissing him goodnight for the very last time, revealing she had sensed something was wrong.

May 25 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Lisa Marie, the only child of rock icon Elvis Presley and his former wife Priscilla, never forgot the day her father died.

The hip-shaking crooner passed away from a heart condition in 1977. He was only 42.

Preliminary autopsy findings determined his cause of death was "cardiac arrhythmia."

Elvis' final moments were at his famed home in Memphis, which recently avoided foreclosure as RadarOnline.com reported, where he was staying with his daughter Lisa Marie.

She would later discover his lifeless body on his bathroom floor, an unforgettable and traumatic sight to behold for a young child. "I just had a feeling," Lisa Marie said. "He wasn't doing well."

Lisa Marie was reportedly awoken when she heard his then-girlfriend Ginger Alden trying to help the singer.

Elvis was pronounced dead at Baptist Hospital on Union Avenue at 3:30 PM that fateful Aug. 16 afternoon, which happened to be the very hospital at which Lisa Marie was born.

The Can't Help Falling in Love hitmaker had been transported by Fire Department ambulance.

Lisa Marie was the only child of Priscilla and Elvis Presley.

It was later confirmed that Elvis did not die from a drug overdose, although prescription drugs were present in his body at the time of his death.

"The cause of death has been ascribed to hypertensive heart disease, with coronary artery heart disease as a contributing factor," per the report.

In the years to follow, it was claimed that Lisa Marie would later "drown herself in drugs for years" due to the trauma of losing her father so suddenly. She said that her own children were the greatest joys in her life prior to her own passing.

Lisa Marie became the joint heir to Elvis' estate alongside grandfather Vernon Presley and great-grandmother Minnie Mae Hood Presley in the wake of his death.

After the passing of her relatives, she became the sole heir and also inherited her father's Graceland residence.

Lisa Marie died in Jan. 2023, with the news of her death being confirmed by Priscilla. Lisa Marie died from complications from bariatric surgery she had several years ago and her death at 54 was ruled as being from natural causes due to effects of a small bowel obstruction.

Presley left behind three daughters, Riley Keough and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood. She was also a proud mom to son Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020.

RadarOnline.com learned in a stunning development this past week that a judge halted the sale of Elvis' legendary Graceland estate after Riley filed a lawsuit seeking to block the allegedly "fraudulent" attempt.

The mystery lender who tried to auction off the Memphis home is no longer pursuing the legal battle, claiming that it was too complicated to proceed after stating that her fraud allegations were "unfounded."

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has since confirmed he is "looking into" the recent attempt to sell Graceland.

