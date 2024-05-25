'Had a Feeling': The Moment Lisa Marie Presley Found Dad Elvis' Lifeless Body on Bathroom Floor in Graceland

Elvis' final moments were at his famed home in Memphis, which recently avoided foreclosure as RadarOnline.com reported, where he was staying with his daughter Lisa Marie.

Lisa Marie confessed that she felt unsettled after kissing him goodnight for the very last time, revealing she had sensed something was wrong.

She would later discover his lifeless body on his bathroom floor, an unforgettable and traumatic sight to behold for a young child. "I just had a feeling," Lisa Marie said. "He wasn't doing well."

Lisa Marie was reportedly awoken when she heard his then-girlfriend Ginger Alden trying to help the singer.