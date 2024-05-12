'Get Ready for Something': VP Contender Doug Burgum Joins Donald Trump at New Jersey Rally
Presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump flew North Dakota Gov. and vice presidential hopeful Doug Burgum out to speak in front of nearly 100,000 supporters at a massive MAGA rally in Wildwood, New Jersey on Saturday, sparking speculation that he could be the frontrunner in the ex-president's ongoing search for a running mate in the 2024 election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Per NBC News, Trump praised Burgum as "incredible," telling the crowd that "he made his money in technology, but he probably knows more about energy than anybody I know. So get ready for something. OK, just get ready."
"Working with President Trump as a governor was like having a beautiful breeze that your back," Burgum said during the event, adding that working under the "Biden regulatory regime is like having a gale force wind in your face because the Biden bureaucrats are treating our constitutional republic like a dictatorship."
“First of all, it’s so important for the country that President Trump gets re-elected," Burgum told The New York Post after his speech on Saturday. "As a governor having had the opportunity to serve under President Trump and President Biden, I get to see a front row seat on the difference in what leadership means. And so if the Trump team says ‘hey can you come and help out?’ we say ‘yes.’”
Upon being asked if he's being considered for the VP slot, Burgum replied, "I dismiss sort of all of that. Because just a week ago at Mar-a-Lago, when someone asked him, during his remarks, he said that there was over 50 people on the shortlist. So the shortlist could be very long.”
"And I think everybody who cares about this country should be out helping the campaign for President Trump and that’s what the first lady and I are doing ... Donald Trump means strength, Joe Biden means weakness. If you want to make America strong again, you know what to do."
Burgum ran against Trump in the Republican primary before dropping out of the race late last year.
This weekend, Trump shot down reports that he was considering Nikki Haley, the last Republican to withdraw from the primary, as his running mate in the 2024 election. "Nikki Haley is not under consideration for the V.P. slot, but I wish her well!" Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform on Saturday morning.
Unlike Haley, Burgum immediately endorsed Trump as soon as he dropped out of the primary.
Trump has said he will likely pick his running mate close to the Republican National Convention in July.