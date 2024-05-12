'Get Ready for Something': VP Contender Doug Burgum Joins Donald Trump at New Jersey Rally

Presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump flew North Dakota Gov. and vice presidential hopeful Doug Burgum out to speak in front of nearly 100,000 supporters at a massive MAGA rally in Wildwood, New Jersey on Saturday, sparking speculation that he could be the frontrunner in the ex-president's ongoing search for a running mate in the 2024 election, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Per NBC News, Trump praised Burgum as "incredible," telling the crowd that "he made his money in technology, but he probably knows more about energy than anybody I know. So get ready for something. OK, just get ready."

"Working with President Trump as a governor was like having a beautiful breeze that your back," Burgum said during the event, adding that working under the "Biden regulatory regime is like having a gale force wind in your face because the Biden bureaucrats are treating our constitutional republic like a dictatorship."