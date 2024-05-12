'Explosive' Secret List of Abusers Allegedly Including Leading Actors and Directors Set to Surface at Cannes Film Festival: Report
In the lead-up to the Cannes Film Festival this week, the focus is on women, both for their achievements and the challenges they face within the European entertainment industry.
However, in the run-up to the annual gathering on the Côte d’Azur, rumors have begun to spread in France of the existence of a secret list of 10 men in the industry, including leading actors and directors, who allegedly have been abusive to women, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The names, described as “explosive,” are believed to have been sent anonymously to the National Centre for Cinema in Paris, along with other leading film finance companies in France.
The screening of the French short film Moi Aussi about abuse in the industry promises to stir emotions akin to the forthcoming list of alleged abusers.
Actress Judith Godrèche, known as the "ambassador of #MeToo" in France, created the film to amplify the voices of victims and shed light on prevalent issues in the film sector.
Hollywood icon Meryl Streep and British talents like Andrea Arnold are set to receive prestigious awards, highlighting their contributions to the film world. However, amid the glamour and celebrations, a shadow looms with impending revelations of abuse allegations within the industry.
During the festival's opening ceremony, Streep will be honored with an honorary Palme d'Or for her remarkable screen achievements. At the same time, Arnold will receive the prestigious Carosse d'Or from the French Director's Guild.
Additionally, Dame Donna Langley will be recognized with the Women in Motion Award for her advocacy for diversity in the industry.
This year's festival also features director Greta Gerwig and activists Eva Green and Lily Gladstone in prominent roles.
The festival's atmosphere is further complicated by recent abuse allegations against key figures in the industry.
Godrèche's accusations against directors Jacques Doillon and Benoît Jacquot have added to the ongoing discourse surrounding exploitation and misconduct within the film community.
Godrèche claimed Jacquot, 77, had a relationship with her when she was under the age of consent.
The film director denied committing any offenses and claimed he was "under her spell."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The "#MeToo Ambassador" also claimed Doillon, 80, forced her to take part in a gratuitous sex scene in his 1989 film La Fille de 15 ans (The 15-year-old Girl).
He said the actress agreed to take part in the scene, in which he also acted, denying any account of rape or assault.
Godrèche followed up her accusations a month later when she gave a speech at France’s high-profile Cesar Awards where she claimed the film industry exploited underaged actors.