'Explosive' Secret List of Abusers Allegedly Including Leading Actors and Directors Set to Surface at Cannes Film Festival: Report

In the lead-up to the Cannes Film Festival this week, the focus is on women, both for their achievements and the challenges they face within the European entertainment industry.

However, in the run-up to the annual gathering on the Côte d’Azur, rumors have begun to spread in France of the existence of a secret list of 10 men in the industry, including leading actors and directors, who allegedly have been abusive to women, RadarOnline.com has learned.