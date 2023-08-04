NBC Accused of Covering Up Sexual Violence, Mental Health Exploitation, and 'Threatening' Reality Stars if They Spoke Out About Alleged Mistreatment
Several of NBC's reality stars have banned together, accusing the network — in particular, Bravo — of plying them with booze, allegedly covering up sexual violence, and putting them in mental distress on purpose, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A slew of current and former television personalities fired off a letter to NBC — via lawyers Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos — charging shocking against the National Broadcasting Company.
The letter obtained by TMZ alleged that reality stars were subjected to "grotesque and depraved mistreatment," including deliberately manufacturing their mental stability by feeding them alcohol and depriving them of food and sleep.
The television personalities also claimed that cast members were denied mental health treatment despite displaying signs of deterioration while being denied the freedom to leave their show, even under unspeakable circumstances.
In the letter, they also charged that minors were exploded and sometimes uncompensated during long appearances on NBC's reality shows. It further claimed alarming accusations that NBC covered up acts of sexual violence.
The letter also mentioned distributing and/or condoning non-consensual pornography distribution and hurled an allegation about the "distribution of revenge porn."
The lawyers demanded that NBC retain information, including, "nonconsensual pornography in connection with cast members ... [and] alleged sexual violence perpetrated by or against cast members ..."
They further charged that the network allegedly "threatened [cast members] with ruin should they decide to speak out about their mistreatment."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to NBC for comment.
The shocking allegations come on the heels of ex-Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel's call for unionization for the reality show world.
The SkinnyGirl mogul has charged that reality show personalities have long been under-compensated and exploited.
As RadarOnline.com reported, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes sued Bravo, NBC Universal, and network executives, including Andy Cohen, for racial discrimination in April 2022.
She accused Cohen and producers of retaliating against her for speaking out against her costar Kim Zolciak Biermann's alleged racism.
Leakes later dismissed the lawsuit "without prejudice," meaning she has the option to refile. The documents obtained by RadarOnline.com read that the reality show queen "dismisses this action and all claims asserted by Leakes without prejudice."
"All Parties consent and stipulate to the foregoing dismissal," they continued. "No party will seek recovery of costs or attorneys' fees in any submission to this Court."
Leakes recently acknowledged her time on RHOA, indicating she wanted to move forward and rebuild her relationship with Cohen. She also hinted that she'd be open to returning to the housewife franchise "for the fans."