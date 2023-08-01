NeNe Leakes Says She Would Return to 'RHOA' and Sit Down With Andy Cohen to Hash Out Differences, Only Wanted 'Fair' Treatment
Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes said she has always been receptive to hashing out her differences with Bravo and executive producer Andy Cohen despite them not matching her energy, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"If I had to go back, it would be 100 percent for the fans," she confidently said.
The Never Make the Same Mistake Twice author spoke about her discrimination lawsuit with Bravo during part two of a new podcast interview, which dropped on August 1, noting she has always had a love and respect for them "that I honestly don't think they ever had for me."
"I should have been given better fair treatment," Leakes, 55, doubled down about her experience. As we previously reported, lawyers for the TV icon said all parties agreed to dismiss the claims without prejudice last August, which gave her the option to refile the case in the future.
The reality queen said that her position on the matter hasn't changed, noting that she has remained open-minded to working out their differences so they could turn a new page together.
"I want you to know that I have always, from day one, been very open to sitting down and having a conversation to figure out how to work anything out, how to move forward," the former peach holder told Carlos King on Reality with The King. "I can't say the other side has been that way, but I have always been open."
Leakes also reflected on her negotiations for season 13, which hit a standstill after the cast OG received an offer she felt wasn't up to par with her contributions to the franchise.
At the time, she was offered a limited role to come back with a maximum of six episodes.
"As time went on, my episodes got less and less," she said. "It was like a phase out."
Leakes wanted an explanation and was told she was "unhappy," which she attributed to not getting what she deserved.
"There's other girls who are not the same complexion as me and started as an original Housewife, why are they being offered 18 episodes?" she questioned.
"What did I do? Because I don't know anything that I've done ever that no other Housewife in this franchise has not done," Leakes continued, pointing out that she's never been in a physical altercation and only wanted fair treatment at the end of the day.
As for her feelings on Cohen, Leakes congratulated him on the arrival of his second baby via surrogate and said there is hope for a brighter future.
"I hate that we're in this place," the reality star said. "I really wish there was a way to find our way back to each other."