Margot Robbie Not Planning Return For 'Barbie' Sequel Despite $50 Million Payday: 'It's Pretty Much Off The Table'

Dollface Margot Robbie won't return for a sequel to the $1.4 billion box office smash Barbie, sources dished — allegedly no matter how much money studio bosses throw her way, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Australian beauty and her husband, Tom Ackerley, both 33, were co-producers on the hit flick, which has helped the bubbly blonde pocket more than $50 million, tipsters claimed.