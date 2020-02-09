Tinseltown shines!
Hollywood’s biggest stars arrived on the Oscars red carpet and RadarOnline.com has all the gorgeous photos.
Live from the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 9, celebrities showed off their finest fashions for the biggest celebration of the year.
Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson, Cynthia Erivo, Saoirse Ronan and Renee Zellwegger were all nominated for Best Actress and looked stunning on the red carpet.
Best Supporting Actress nominees Laura Dern, Margot Robbie, Florence Pugh, Scarlett Johansson and Kathy Bates were glamorous on the red carpet too.
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek wore a white gown while a one sleeved cape.
Brie Larson
Brie Larson was a super hero on the red carpet.
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt was smoking hot in his tuxedo.
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie wore vintage Chanel on the red carpet.
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman's cape had the name of all the women directors not nominated for an Academy Award.
Saoirse Ronan
Saoirse Ronan's gown was wild!
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson wore a fabulous silver gown.
Kaitlyn Dever
Kaitlyn Dever wore a red Louis Vuitton gown.
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh chose a colorful frock.
Joaquin Phoenix
Joaquin Phoenix's future is so bright he wore shades.
Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron was glamorous in her black gown.
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio wore a simple tux and looked hot.
Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot wore a pink and black Givenchy couture gown.
Renee Zellweger
Renee Zellweger's white one sleeved gown was old school glamorous.
Olivia Colman
Olivia Colman bleached her hair for a dramatic new look at the Academy Awards.
Greta Gerwig
Greta Gerwig was rocking a green dress and a stunning emerald and diamond necklace.
Vanessa Nadal and Lin-Manuel Miranda
Vanessa Nadal and Lin-Manuel Miranda were a glamorous couple on the red carpet.
Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz wore a stunning gown.
Spike Lee
Spike Lee honored the late Kobe Bryant in a Lakers purple and gold tuxedo with numbers 24 and 8 as a tribute.
Margaret Qualley
Margaret Qualley was simply elegant in her black gown.
Al Pacino And Robert DeNiro
Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro were handsome on the red carpet.
Taika Waititi
Taika Waititi rocked a tuxedo in the red carpet.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus wore a beautiful blue gown.
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monae rocked a sliver gown with a hoodie.
Chrissy Metz
Chrissy was glittering in red.
Sigourney Weaver
Sigourney Weaver made everyone green with envy in her gown.
Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Krysty Wilson-Cairns looked like an Oscar statue in her dress.
Regina King
Regina King was gorgeous in a Versace gown and Harry Winston's Draperie diamonds.
Idina Menzel
Idina Menzel rocked Harry Winston diamonds on the red carpet.
Julia Butters
Julia Butters was youthfully pretty in her pink dress.
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling looked like a ray of sunshine in her yellow gown.
America Ferrera
America Ferrera cradled her baby bump on the red carpet.
Aurora
Aurora wore a colorful dress on the red carpet.
Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari channeled old Hollywood in an ice blue gown with a diamond necklace.
Zazie Beetz
Zazie Beetz rocked her black gown.
Blac Chyna
Blac Chyna vamped it up in a sexy black dress on the red carpet.
Billy Porter
"It’s raining in LA and it’s cold Betches!!!" Billy Porter said after putting a shawl over the gorgeous golden gown.
Giuliana Rancic
Giuliana Rancic wore red to match the red carpet.
