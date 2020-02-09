Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

See The Stars! Academy Awards Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Hollywood's biggest night updated live!

Tinseltown shines!

Hollywood’s biggest stars arrived on the Oscars red carpet and RadarOnline.com has all the gorgeous photos.

Live from the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 9, celebrities showed off their finest fashions for the biggest celebration of the year.

Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson, Cynthia Erivo, Saoirse Ronan and Renee Zellwegger were all nominated for Best Actress and looked stunning on the red carpet.

Best Supporting Actress nominees Laura Dern, Margot Robbie, Florence Pugh, Scarlett Johansson and Kathy Bates were glamorous on the red carpet too.

Scroll through the gallery and follow along on RadarOnline.com for live updates from the 2020 Oscars red carpet!